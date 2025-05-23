Dallas hopes to soar over the New York Jets in Week 5

The odds favor a Cowboys team sitting at no worse than 2-2 for the 2025 season when they travel to New York to face the Jets.

To say this is a game that Dallas should easily win is an understatement. The Jets have regressed since the last time the two teams met.

That 30-10 blowout back in 2023 was not as close as the score would indicate.

Barring an incredibly bad run of injuries, this game shouldn’t even be this close.

Which makes it something of a trap game. Dallas will likely be coming off a tough game against the Packers.

Win or lose, they will be susceptible to a letdown. This team is not nearly good enough to afford those in 2025.

So, the Cowboys need to be focused on the Jets and not looking past them to Carolina, or the Week 7 matchup with the Commanders.

Grounded Jets

To say the Jets are a team that is in disarray is also quite an understatement.

Their highest salaried player in 2025 is no longer on the roster. The Aaron Rodgers experiment has likely set this franchise back a few years.

They will be starting Justin Fields at quarterback.

Fields will be throwing to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. Breece Hall will be the featured back.

Their defense doesn’t exactly scare anyone either.

In short, if the Cowboys don’t win this game, they probably shouldn’t be allowed to return to Texas. Like, forever.

If he were still the head coach, Jimmy Johnson would probably make them walk all the way home if they lose this game come to think of it.

In recent years, Dallas has had a tendency to play down to the level of their opponent.

That would be a very dangerous thing to do here.

Especially with Aaron Glenn being the Jets’ new head coach. He will have his team ready to play.

And since Jerry Jones couldn’t even be bothered to call Glenn for an interview for the Cowboys’ job, there may be some extra motivation at work in New York.

Historically Speaking

The Cowboys are 8-5 all-time against the Jets. Last year’s win did snap a three-game Jets’ winning streak, though.

Dallas is 5-2 against the Jets when the games are played in the greater New York City area.

The Cowboys won the first two meetings, played at Shea Stadium, in the 1970s. They will try to improve on their 3-2 mark when they are at Giants Stadium across the river.

The first time the teams met, after the NFL-AFL merger, was in December 1971 at Texas Stadium.

Dallas routed Joe Namath and the Jets 52-10 in that game that Namath did not finish.

This will be the first time the teams have met in the fifth week of the season. Dallas is 34-26-2 in Week 5 games, but only 11-17-1 when on the road.