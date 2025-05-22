Trevon Diggs provides major injury news ahead of Cowboys 2025 season

One of the most important defenders for the Dallas Cowboys is battling back from a torn ACL, and from the looks of it, it sounds like Trevon Diggs might be ahead of schedule.

Great news for the Cowboys secondary.

Diggs tore his ACL after two games in 2023 and suffered an injury on the same knee in December 2024. He was sent to the IR after 11 games, meaning he’s suited up for just 13 over the past two years.

Diggs has been rehabbing this offseason and has made excellent progress. He even surpassed a major milestone recently as he was able to run laterally while working with Alkeme Sports RX.

Ready For September?

the former All Pro led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11, but only has six over the last three years.

In a recent post from Diggs he wrote,” My ACL Rehab journey was very successful,” “I ended up coming back to play 2 months sooner than I was suppose to. Follow my journey as I give you direct insight on how I did just that! Thankful for everyone who played a role with getting back out there! Episode 1 out now on YouTube!”

Here is a link to that YouTube video if you would like to watch.

Rest Of The Room

DaRon Bland is the only other guy you can really depend on in that cornerback room right now. Third-round rookie Shavon Revel Jr. was supposed to be a first-round pick but he also is recovering from an ACL tear like Diggs, so the Cowboys got him in the later rounds.

Who else do you trust looking at the room? Kemon Hall, Kaiir Elam, Josh Butler? At one time, it was a strength might now be a weakness, but if Diggs can be ready for September, then the room gets a lot better.

I would still keep an eye on Stephon Gilmore. He was in the building about a month ago. Although those close to the team said that he was not there for a visit, he still has a connection to the Star. That helps.

He remains a free agent and, depending on how the summer goes, if they see a lack of talent in the backend, Gilmore returning with a healthy Diggs and Bland could mean great things for Matt Eberflus.

Diggs moving like he is right now in May is a great sign for the Cowboys, and hopefully he is ready to go when the season kicks off on Thursday night, September 4th against the Super Bowl Champion Eagles.