Is Javonte Williams already on Cowboys’ roster bubble?

Here we are again in 2025 the same position as last year, wondering how this Dallas Cowboys running back room will shape out.

As I was doing some looking around, I came across some interesting pieces talking about a new face in the Cowboys backfield, Javonte Williams.

The Denver Broncos drafted Javonte Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and after an encouraging rookie season, his 2022 was cut short due to a brutal knee injury.

Over the next two seasons, Williams averaged fewer than four yards per carry and signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys a couple of months ago.

Cut Candidate?

As I was reading, I found some posts really talking about Williams possibly being a cut candidate already. It is May 23rd, I mean can we at least get into the summer months first?

The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason, but if they did cut him they would save $2 million in cap space.

The others behind Williams are Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn and rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

Williams only averaged 3.7 yards per carry a season ago, so it is fine to think like this, but this running back room is going to need every single body they can have.

Talked to Cowboys RB Javonte Williams, he said he is just now feeling completely ike himself two years after his acl injury. And he said it still could get more flexibility. He said from a mental and physical, there is a lot of about the recovery and rehab that people don't… — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 20, 2025

On the flip side, Miles Sanders made the Pro Bowl season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns behind one of the best offensive lines in football.

After signing a $25 million deal in Carolina, he took a nose dive. When you don’t have the benefit of running behind that line in Philly, that tends to happen.

He combined for just 637 total rushing yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Panthers.

When you sit down and really think about it though, what is more likely to happen? Williams does not perform well enough in camp and gets cut before September, or he is the week one starting running back?

I will go with him starting week one on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

All the current backfield is nothing more than a rotational guy.

We have a long way to go before any of this happens, but I just find it funny how folks are already talking about it before we have even seen anyone do anything in training camp.

Let’s pump the breaks on him being cut candidate already.