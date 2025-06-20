Dallas’ linebacker room is an unsolved mystery

Arguably the best linebacker on the Dallas Cowboys is Micah Parsons, and he’s mostly used as an edge rusher. Their second-best player at the position is out until late in the year.

While DeMarvion Overshown continues to work his way back from a second knee injury, his return isn’t expected until Thanksgiving Day at the earliest.

Which leaves eight linebackers on the roster to pick up the slack.

Which of them will step up and fill the void until Overshown returns? More importantly, how does this unit compare to the other three NFC East teams?

New Faces In The Room

To address the loss of Overshown to injury and the departure of Eric Kendricks, the Cowboys hit the trading block to land Kenneth Murray from the Titans. Then they hit free agency and got Chicago’s Jack Sanborn.

With Sanborn’s familiarity with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, expect both Murray and Sanborn to have big roles early on.

Last year’s third-round draft pick, Marist Liufau, was solid in his rookie year. More so after Overshown went down in the Week 14 loss to the Bengals.

The Cowboys also drafted Shemar James in the fifth round of this year’s draft to help shore up the unit.

Dallas already had Damone Clark, a solid player who is likely to secure a back-up job at worst.

There are three linebackers who are likely fighting for at least a practice squad spot, especially after Overshown returns. Buddy Johnson, Justin Barron, and Darius Harris have a long road ahead to make the roster.

Second-Best In The Division

As will be the case in most of the unit-by-unit comparisons, the Cowboys and Eagles will take turns being 1-2 in the division at any position.

This is the case here with the linebackers as well. In this case, the slight edge goes to the Eagles, for now.

With the uncertainty of Murray and Sanborn on a new team, and with Overshown missing at least half, if not two-thirds, of the season, Philadelphia has a better unit.

The Eagles also have a little more depth to start the season. But that advantage will go away with Overshown’s return.

The Giants are a surprise third in the division.

That is thanks largely in part to the addition of Abdul Carter. New York hopes the rookie from Penn State is the second-coming of Micah Parsons.

If he is, yikes!

Washington has rebuilt its linebacker corps, bringing in veterans Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu.

But to be honest, this looks to be the weakest link on the Commanders’ roster right now. It definitely is the worst in the division no matter how you slice it.