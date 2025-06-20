Deuce Vaughn: Once a fun story, now a sad reality

The moment the camera caught Duece Vaughn getting the call from his dad, it was the best story of the 2023 NFL draft, but nearly a year later, it is now or never for Vaughn.

After the NFL Draft, it’s gotten that much tougher with Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah both being selected. Plus, new coach Brian Schottenheimer can squint and envision them as potential starters.

Now, with OTAs over, Vaughn still has a huge hill to climb with Miles Sanders, Javonte Williams, Blue, Mafah, and even fullback Hunter Luepke ahead of him.

In two seasons and just 14 games (zero starts), Vaughn has just 110 yards on 40 attempts, and that doesn’t help him.

Last year, as a rookie, it was his best chance to earn some reps, and Rico Dowdle took over the starting job in the middle of the season, but Vaughn had plenty of chances leading up to that, and now the backfield might be a touch better if we are being honest.

It Won’t Work

Last week, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he’s liked the cross-training in the offseason program.

He said KaVontae Turpin work at running back, Deuce Vaughn work at wide receiver and Hunter Luepke work at tight end.

Turpin at running back, sign me up, Vaughn at wide receiver? Please don’t even entertain this.

If he makes the team this season and happens to find his way on the field at WR, he will end up on the “He got Mossed” segment every week on Monday night football.

He will not stand a chance against these defensive backs. He is 5-foot-6.

We have to be honest with ourselves. Is this team going to keep that many running backs?

The Cowboys added four running backs through free agency and the NFL Draft, and it seems unlikely that Dallas has a vision for Vaughn after trying him at wide receiver—especially with the team moving towards a more physical, ground-and-pound approach.

For a guy who is second all time in Kansas State football rushing yards, attempts, and 100-yard games, sometimes when you get to the next level it just does not pan out.

I wish it did, but if he couldn’t make it work last year with a watered-down backfield, I don’t see it happening this season with four other guys competing with him.

We will see how the rest of the summer goes, but when it gets close to cutting the roster down, Vaughn is a guy you have to look at as a guy who could be on the chomping block.

It might be hard with his dad on the coaching staff, but sometimes you have to do what you have to do, and unless he does something amazing over the next two months, I would be on the lookout for him being one of the offensive players that gets cut.

We have two months to see how this will play out, but when I come out with my projections of who I think will be cut, Vaughn is going to be one of the first ones on the offensive side that is on the outside looking in.