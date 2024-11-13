Despite media fervor, this Cowboys’ legend will not replace Mike McCarthy

Well, if you haven’t turned on your television or opened social media and seen all the national media outlets talking about the Dallas Cowboys, you are living under a rock.

This team is as low as I have seen them in a very long time. Even before they lost Dak Prescott for the season, this team was not good, only winning three games with him under center.

Now, the first game without him, they have Cooper Rush, who lost to the Eagles 34-3 at home.

Since the loss, the media has done nothing but talk about what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do next, and all that talk has been about how they should hire Deion Sanders as the next head coach.

Most importantly, the Cowboys are not drafting a quarterback one year after signing Dak Prescott to a four-year, $240 million deal.

Travis Hunter is in play over Shedeur Sanders for the Cowboys if they had the No. 1 pick https://t.co/xvxrMV4mcn — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 11, 2024

Finish The Season First

Let’s start with the fact that Deion is not going to coach in the National Football league, he said it himself!

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” Sanders told SI.com. “I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

Coach Prime, who starred in the NFL from 1989-2005, spent five seasons playing for Jerry Jones‘ franchise in Dallas. He helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXX against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Deion Sanders has said repeatedly he doesn’t want to coach in the NFL. Why doesn’t anyone take him at his word https://t.co/MuUWm88Ezs — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 11, 2024

Let me be on the record here and say I have absolutely no problem with Sanders, I just don’t think he is that good of a coach that people are trying to make him out to be.

His son is a project if he gets drafted in the first round, and he probably will because he is Deion’s son.

I hope Colorado makes the college football playoff, because it will be good for railings, but you can’t tell me that team can compete with the top five teams in the county, they just can’t.

Mike McCarthy is still the head football coach as of now, and the media thinks they have some insight about what they should do.

Cowboys Are Stuck

The Dallas Cowboys are stuck. Nobody is going to want to coach a team that has Jerry Jones breathing down your neck.

This is why they will either give Mike McCarthy a pass for all the injuries and struggling to do anything this season, and bring him back on a one-year deal, or hire someone who will get down on all fours for Jerry.

I would love to have Ben Johnson, but he is not going to come into this gig with Jones, and it sucks.

I just want to see this team trend in the right direction.

Deion Sanders should be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys! https://t.co/5L6IfKU9T5 — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) November 12, 2024

After the loss to the Packers in the playoffs last season, it felt like it was time to get away from this group and find an answer. Instead, Jerry Jones ran it back, did nothing to get better, and here is the result.

I don’t know who is going to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, but I can almost promise you it will not be Sanders. He won’t leave college football. A place he can do things his way.

I am sure who loves Jerry Jones, but Sanders is not the type of guy that is going to be a “yes man,” for Jerry when push comes to shove.

One last thing, let me say this. If Sanders were to become the head coach, so be it. I wouldn’t love it, but I wouldn’t hate it. I would not like it, but anything is better than what we are getting out of McCarthy right now.

The fact of the matter is, after Jerry Jones has blasted the media and talked about guys, who is going to be the head coach of this football team?