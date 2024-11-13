Cowboys, Play the Man

This is not your average football team with average play. The Dallas Cowboys are so far below average it is comical, given the preseason hype for this team.

One of the most comical moves this team made was for a player who has not started a game for the Cowboys, but a good value draft pick was sent in return.

The front office and the coaching staff need to take a step back, reevaluate their football decisions, and improve in the future.

It does not matter what the move was or how dumb the move was; the move was made, and now the Dallas Cowboys need to play this man.

Let’s See What He Offers

Cowboys Nation waited to hear the news about Dak Prescott’s injury, whether it would be a few weeks or season-ending. Well, that latter happened, and Prescott’s hamstring needs to be surgically repaired.

The coaching staff has decided to move forward with Cooper Rush as the starter, but why? The only answer is the team still thinks it can make a playoff push, but that is not likely.

Trey Lance needs to be the starter. He was brought in from San Francisco for a fourth-round pick, and fans need to see if that was worth the price.

The small sample size seen from Trey Lance shows the athleticism there, but he can command the huddle and string plays together.

The offense is in shambles; the defense is slowly getting its star players back on the field. Let’s see what the young man can do with complete control and a week of practice with the first team.

Trey Lance Can Keep the Defense Honest

All fans of this team know the playcalling on offense is terrible. Could an infusion of youth open up some creativity?

Trey Lance brings youth and athleticism to the offense. He has the legs to run and the arm strength to make any throw on the field.

Watching teams around the NFL, I noticed that the ones doing well have a mobile quarterback. This is not a comparison but an observation of some of the better teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and even the Philadelphia Eagles have mobile quarterbacks who can throw.

They do not have to be accurate; I’m looking at you, Jalen Hurts, but being able to throw and run keeps a defense guessing.

Trey Lance can bring this type of play to the Cowboys offense.

Lance could be the man who the Cowboys need at this time to get them back on track or at least close to the tracks.

The Cowboys offensive line is not doing the quarterback any favors but is getting better. Trey Lance’s ability to buy time with his legs will help the offensive line gain some confidence.

Having a quarterback who can run for a first down or more can make a defense adjust on the fly to compensate for the runs.

Cooper Rush or Trey Lance

The next game will show fans if the Dallas Cowboys are serious about winning or jockeying for a higher draft pick.

If Cooper Rush is left in the game for an extended amount of time after the performance he showed last week, the team is looking for a higher draft pick.

If they play Trey Lance more than two or three plays, it shows the team is trying to find someone who can help them win games.

Every fan knows what the team has in Cooper Rush, a game manager who tries not to take risks when he has the football. This leads to a vanilla offense that the defense picks up on quickly.

Cooper Rush cannot run, he cannot make deep throws, and he doesn’t seem to have much pocket awareness. If a series cannot be extended for more than a three-and-out, this creates problems for the entire team.

This is becoming comically inept. You need to play Trey Lance to see what can be. Everyone in the organization knows exactly what Cooper Rush is https://t.co/kLpdzCG7zE — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 11, 2024

Trey Lance brings enthusiasm and contagious energy, and it could not come at a better time. This team needs something to help them get out of their rut, and a shot of energy could do the trick.

Having a quarterback who is willing to take risks when there is nothing to lose, one who is trying to prove he belongs as a starter or high-end backup, brings another element to the game.

Trey Lance in a Nutshell

This is a young man with some untapped potential. He is a big quarterback who has not had any consistency in his career.

Being injury-prone his first few seasons stunted his potential at that point in his career. He can get back to being the player who was drafted number three overall just a few short years ago.

Trey Lance has played a grand total of nine games in his career. In those nine games, he has averaged 4.4 yards per carry on only 57 carries and passed for 818 yards and a 7.6-yard average.

Those numbers do not jump off the page, but it is a very small sample size for a quarterback with the pedigree Trey Lance has being such a high draft pick.

The lack of tread on the tires means he could be a lightning rod for the offense and get more out of the players than Cooper Rush.

This coaching staff needs to give this young man the shot he has been waiting for going into his second year on the Dallas Cowboys roster as an emergency third quarterback.

The team gave up a fourth-round pick, and whether it was the coaching staff’s decision or not, Trey Lance needs to show if he can, at minimum, live up to the draft capital the Cowboys used on him.

Cooper Rush is the safe choice, but this team does not need safety but excitement. So, Cowboys, play the man.