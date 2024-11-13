These rookies shined through a dark day for the Cowboys

Very few of the veteran players had much to point at on the stat sheet after Sunday’s blowout loss to Philadelphia.

The 2024 draft class had even less to brag about. But there was a bright spot or two among the rookies.

Linebacker Marist Liufau collected one of the Eagles’ two turnovers, recovering a Jalen Hurts’ fumble forced by Micah Parsons.

The turnover set up the Cowboys’ final three points of the game.

Tyler Guyton

The first-round pick from Oklahoma, Tyler Guyton, was inactive for Sunday’s game. It marked the second game that Guyton did not play in this year.

He suited up, but did not play, in the loss to Detroit last month.

In the loss to the Eagles, Guyton was out due to a neck issue.

Rather than shuffle the offensive line, as the Cowboys have done before, second-year player Asim Richards started at left tackle. He saw all 60 snaps in Guyton’s place.

Marshawn Kneeland

The second-round pick from Western Michigan, edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, missed his third-straight game. He remains on track to return from injured reserve sometime in December.

Kneeland had been having a good rookie season before injuring his knee against Pittsburgh last month.

Marist Liufau

The third-round pick from Notre Dame, Liufau, did not start on Sunday but made a significant impact.

Liufau recovered a fumble, had four solo tackles and one assist in the game. He did all of that on just 16 snaps.

Liufau, and fellow third round pick, Cooper Beebe, have made solid contributions this year.

They are the only two rookies to see action in all nine games this year.

Cooper Beebe

Beebe, the center from Kansas State, continues to anchor the Cowboys’ offensive line. He has played every snap at center for Dallas this year.

Unfortunately, the rookie had his streak of games without getting called for a penalty come to an end at four straight.

With about two and a half minutes left in the third quarter, Beebe was flagged for holding.

The game was already out of hand by then, so the penalty did not impact the outcome. But Beebe will have to start his clean sheet streak all over again.

Caelen Carson

The fifth rounder from Wake Forest, Caelen Carson, had his second straight start since returning from a shoulder injury.

Carson defended two passes and finished with five total tackles. Four of the tackles were solo.

However, Carson was flagged for two penalties in the game, a defensive holding and an illegal contact.

Ryan Flournoy

The sixth rounder, Ryan Flournoy, saw 16 snaps on offense but was not targeted by either Cooper Rush or Trey Lance.

Flournoy did make on tackle on special teams. After Brandon Aubrey made it 7-6 and kicked the ball back to the Eagles, Flournoy brought down Kenneth Gainwell at the Eagles’ 26.

Nathan Thomas

Offensive Tackle Nathan Thomas, the seventh round pick out of Louisiana, has spent the season on injured reserve.

But at least he is still in the organization. His fellow seventh round pick, Justin Rogers, was cut before the season began and is now on the Bengals’ practice squad.

The Undrafted

With John Stephens out again for the year, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, out of Minnesota, is now the third tight end on the roster.

Spann-Ford saw just six offensive snaps on Sunday, but he was not targeted during the game. He also saw action on seven special teams plays.

The other three undrafted rookies are currently on the practice squad.

Safety Emany Johnson, Defensive Tackle Denzel Daxon, and linebacker Brock Mogensen will likely remain there until an injury necessitates a call up.