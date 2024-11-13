A Dallas Cowboys football blog

Inside The Star » Cowboys News » Players & Roster » These rookies shined through a dark day for the Cowboys

These rookies shined through a dark day for the Cowboys

By Richard Paolinelli

Leave a reply

Richard Paolinelli
Richard Paolinelli
0

Very few of the veteran players had much to point at on the stat sheet after Sunday’s blowout loss to Philadelphia.

The 2024 draft class had even less to brag about. But there was a bright spot or two among the rookies.

Linebacker Marist Liufau collected one of the Eagles’ two turnovers, recovering a Jalen Hurts’ fumble forced by Micah Parsons.

The turnover set up the Cowboys’ final three points of the game.

Tyler Guyton

The first-round pick from Oklahoma, Tyler Guyton, was inactive for Sunday’s game. It marked the second game that Guyton did not play in this year.

He suited up, but did not play, in the loss to Detroit last month.

In the loss to the Eagles, Guyton was out due to a neck issue.

Rather than shuffle the offensive line, as the Cowboys have done before, second-year player Asim Richards started at left tackle. He saw all 60 snaps in Guyton’s place.

Marshawn Kneeland

The second-round pick from Western Michigan, edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, missed his third-straight game. He remains on track to return from injured reserve sometime in December.

Kneeland had been having a good rookie season before injuring his knee against Pittsburgh last month.

Marist Liufau

The third-round pick from Notre Dame, Liufau, did not start on Sunday but made a significant impact.

These rookies shined through a dark day for the Cowboys

Liufau recovered a fumble, had four solo tackles and one assist in the game. He did all of that on just 16 snaps.

Liufau, and fellow third round pick, Cooper Beebe, have made solid contributions this year.

They are the only two rookies to see action in all nine games this year.

Cooper Beebe

Beebe, the center from Kansas State, continues to anchor the Cowboys’ offensive line. He has played every snap at center for Dallas this year.

Unfortunately, the rookie had his streak of games without getting called for a penalty come to an end at four straight.

With about two and a half minutes left in the third quarter, Beebe was flagged for holding.

The game was already out of hand by then, so the penalty did not impact the outcome. But Beebe will have to start his clean sheet streak all over again.

Caelen Carson

The fifth rounder from Wake Forest, Caelen Carson, had his second straight start since returning from a shoulder injury.

Carson defended two passes and finished with five total tackles. Four of the tackles were solo.

These rookies shined through a dark day for the Cowboys 1

However, Carson was flagged for two penalties in the game, a defensive holding and an illegal contact.

Ryan Flournoy

The sixth rounder, Ryan Flournoy, saw 16 snaps on offense but was not targeted by either Cooper Rush or Trey Lance.

Flournoy did make on tackle on special teams. After Brandon Aubrey made it 7-6 and kicked the ball back to the Eagles, Flournoy brought down Kenneth Gainwell at the Eagles’ 26.

Nathan Thomas

Offensive Tackle Nathan Thomas, the seventh round pick out of Louisiana, has spent the season on injured reserve.

But at least he is still in the organization. His fellow seventh round pick, Justin Rogers, was cut before the season began and is now on the Bengals’ practice squad.

The Undrafted

With John Stephens out again for the year, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, out of Minnesota, is now the third tight end on the roster.

Spann-Ford saw just six offensive snaps on Sunday, but he was not targeted during the game. He also saw action on seven special teams plays.

The other three undrafted rookies are currently on the practice squad.

Safety Emany Johnson, Defensive Tackle Denzel Daxon, and linebacker Brock Mogensen will likely remain there until an injury necessitates a call up.

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Staff Writer

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

Follow this author:

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

OLDER

Jerry Jones gets chippy in post-game comments; shows his frustration with the season

Newer

Despite media fervor, this Cowboys’ legend will not replace Mike McCarthy