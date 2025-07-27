Different year, same stupid Cowboys stuff at camp

Well, that certainly didn’t take Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys long, did it?

As the first week of the 2025 training camp comes to an end, we’ve learned one thing.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are incapable of learning. This includes the front office, the coaches, and the players too.

The worst of it is, the stupid seems to be spreading to the fans, influencers and the media too.

Negative Motivator

Yet again, the Cowboys front office is playing a game of contract extension chicken with one of its top players to open camp. This year it’s Micah Parsons’ turn.

It’s becoming a familiar formula for the Cowboys.

Hold off getting a deal done until other teams set the market.

Next, wait until the last possible second before signing a contract. End up paying out tens of millions of dollars more than they would have if they’d attended to business earlier.

They’re even pulling on Parsons, what they did with Dak Prescott.

Bring in a potential replacement, James Houston in Parsons’ case with Trey Lance being the pigeon two years ago, to try to “pressure” the player into folding.

Only so far, it’s always the Cowboys that fold. I’m betting they’ll fold again in the final week before the season opener.

As an aside, someone needs to remind Jones that it’s Micah, and not Michael, Parsons that he’s going to be paying over $40 million a year.

If It Didn’t Work The First Time…

In 2023 when Mazi Smith was the first-round pick, he was immediately tasked with dropping weight to be a pass rusher. He got shoved around the entire season.

Last year, Mike Zimmer had him put the weight back on to try to be a run-stopper.

Smith had a much better sophomore season as a result.

So what are the Cowboys doing with Smith this year? They’re having him drop the weight off again to be more of a pass rusher.

This poor guy is going to end up giving Taco Charlton a run for his money as the Cowboys’ worst-ever first-round bust.

Are The Fans Coming Back?

During the first few days of camp, the stands were pretty empty.

There was a time when every day of camp was filled with Cowboys fans in the stands, some even being turned away.

Saturday’s attendance was better, but still. The fan base is going to need to see more than an early playoff exit this year if the Cowboys want to win them back.

First Take Not Always The Best

ESPN’s First Take showed a clip of George Pickens catching a pass from Dak Prescott in the first practice of this year’s camp.

Only one problem. They showed the clip several hours before the actual first practice of camp.

The clip they ran was Brandin Cooks, who wore the No. 3 jersey before Pickens, two years ago.

Pretty embarrassing to be the sports leader and botch something this badly.

Prescott In Post-Season Form

And finally, it’s nice to see Prescott in playoff form this early in the year. Prescott has been throwing picks around like Don Rickles threw insults.

His first one of camp was thrown right to Marshawn Kneeland in the flat, which went for a Pick Six.

Right on cue, the Dak Defenders blamed the running back.

But Prescott clearly stared down his target and never saw Kneeland sitting right there before hitting Kneeland with the ball right between the 9 and the 4 on his jersey.