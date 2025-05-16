Eagles fans must prepare for spoiler against Dak Prescott

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to raise their Super Bowl banner on opening night, there’s a growing sense of celebration in the City of Brotherly Love.

Amid the excitement, a very real threat looms, and it wears a star on its helmet.

The Dallas Cowboys, led by a healthy and highly motivated QB Dak Prescott, are set to crash the party, and if history is any indicator, Eagles fans have every reason to be nervous.

Dak’s Dominance

Prescott has quietly built a dominant resume against Philadelphia.

When healthy, he’s been nothing short of a nightmare for the Eagles. In 12 career starts (excluding a meaningless Week 17 game where he only threw eight passes) versus Philly, Dak boasts an impressive 9–3 record.

Even more concerning for Eagles fans: many of those wins haven’t been close.

Prescott has averaged over 260 passing yards per game against the Eagles and has routinely torched their defense with surgical precision and calm under pressure.

The numbers speak volumes, but the context makes them louder.

Dak has played some of his best football on the biggest stages: primetime games, division battles, and high-stakes showdowns.

He’s not just beating Philadelphia; he’s doing it when it matters most.

If he’s fully healthy on opening night, Eagles fans should be bracing for more of the same.

Back With Reinforcements

This Cowboys team is loaded with weapons. WR CeeDee Lamb, WR George Pickens, and TE Jake Ferguson form a dynamic trio in the passing game, while the defense, anchored by Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, is more than capable of turning any game on its head.

Dallas isn’t just a spoiler. They’re a contender.

And what better motivation for the Cowboys than ruining their fiercest rival’s night of glory?

Eagles fans will show up to Lincoln Financial Field expecting a party, but the Cowboys are coming to wage war.

You cannot tell me that opening the season by hosting Dallas in Week 1 for their Super Bowl victory banner-hanging ceremony after only opening the season versus the Cowboys once before in history is not trying to rub Jerry Jones’ face in the dirt.

The Cowboys will be beyond motivated to come in and defeat the defending Super Bowl champions.

Banner night could quickly turn into a sobering reminder that the NFC East is far from a one-team race.

If Prescott continues his reign of dominance over Philadelphia, the Eagles’ celebration could end before it begins.

So yes, Philly, enjoy the banner. You’ve earned it, but don’t get too comfortable.

Because if recent history tells us anything, Dak Prescott might be the one walking off the field with the biggest grin of all.