BREAKING NEWS: Cowboys extend Jake Ferguson to 4-year deal

by Jul 27, 2025

While we’ve all been waiting for news on a Micah Parsons deal, it seems the Dallas Cowboys were working on something else behind the scenes. The team is extending tight end Jake Ferguson to a four-year, $52 million deal.

Ferguson, 26, is now the first member of his draft class to be extended by Dallas.

Considering the 2022 class includes names like Tyler Smith, Jalen Tolbert, and DaRon Bland, that may come as a surprise to many.

The Cowboys clearly made him a priority to extend heading into the 2025 season; inking a new deal before a perennial All-Pro in Parsons was certainly not the expectation. Let’s discuss him, the contract details, and the reasons behind it.

Jake Ferguson: Cowboys Buy Low, Bet Big On Tight End

The new deal keeps Ferguson in Dallas until 2030 and places him sixth among NFL tight ends in total contract value, just behind Cleveland Brown, David Njoku, and slightly ahead of Chicago Bear, Cole Kmet.

In short, $52M is nothing to scoff at, and his $30M in guaranteed money isn’t either. The thing is, had Dallas waited until next offseason, that price tag could have ballooned.

Ferguson caught fire in 2023, alongside the near-MVP Dak Prescott, but his numbers fell off a cliff last season with his QB1 sidelined.

12 fewer receptions, over 250 fewer receiving yards, and a five-touchdown drop to zero.

I can promise you that, if he had repeated his 2023 success in 2024 or if he returned to that level this season, Jake Ferguson would have asked for a $65M+ extension. This is a smart buy-low, bet big move on a young weapon with a ton of potential.

