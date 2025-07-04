From A-E, these are the all-time best Cowboys

On this day we mark the 249th anniversary of the beginning of the best country in history. So let’s kick off a Dallas Cowboys historical celebration while we’re at it.

Starting today, and for the next four days, we’ll name the best Cowboys players by the first letter of their last name.

There is one letter which will be blank, because no one has donned a Dallas uniform with that letter in the first position of their surname. There’s another where all the players have the same last name.

So, let’s get started.

Today, we begin with A through E.

Aikman Leads The Way

Right off the bat we have a tough call to make. Who in Cowboys history with a last name that begins with “A” is the best of the dozens that played in Dallas?

Basically, it came down to two teammates, with the loser sharing honorable mention with the others for positions 2-6.

Troy Aikman (QB – 1989-2000) won three Super Bowls as the Cowboys starting quarterback in the 1990s. One of those titles came with Larry Allen as his offensive guard.

Both are in the Hall of Fame.

So how do you choose? Aikman’s three rings have it by a 3-1 margin.

The Best: Troy Aikman, QB

The honorable mentions: Flozell Adams (OT – 1998-2009), Herb Adderly (DB – 1970-72), Larry Allen (OG – 1994-2005), George Andrie (DE – 1962-72), and Miles Austin (WR – 2006-13).

Bring On The B’s

This one became a six-horse race and any of the six were more than worthy of the crown.

Marion Barber (RB – 2005-10) was a beast in the backfield for six years. Benny Barnes (DB – 1972-82) was rock solid on defense while being outshined by Cliff Harris and Charlie Waters in the 1970s.

Bill Bates (DB – 1983-1997) was the only Cowboys player to play in an NFC title game for both Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson.

From 2012-18, receiver Cole Beasley was as reliable as any other in keeping drives alive with clutch catches. Linebacker Bob Breunig was a cornerstone in Landry’s defense from 1975-84.

Then there is Dez Bryant. From 2010-2017, Bryant dazzled Cowboys fans, and tormented opponents with his play.

And yes, he caught the ball!

The Best: Dez Bryant

Future candidates: Cooper Beebe (C – 2024-25) and DaRon Bland (DB – 2022-25) are certainly ones to keep an eye on down the road.

Some Love For The Old Guys

It was surprisingly easy to whittle the names down to a final five here. Once the list was shortened, it was even easier to make the call on whom the best player in the Cs was.

Defensive end Larry Cole played from 1968-1980, making it to all five of Tom Landry’s Super Bowl appearances.

Which makes Cole a two-time champion.

If you got to see him play, he was one of the best of his time. If you haven’t, find some films from those games and enjoy.

Of the honorable mentions, there was one that was deserving of an extra shout-out.

End Frank Clarke, a receiver for Dallas in the ugly, early years from 1960-1967.

What success Dallas had in the passing game, at least until Bob Hayes arrived in the mid-1960s, usually involved Clarke. I had to give one of the old guys a little love.

The other two were tight end Doug Cosbie (1979-88) and linebacker Dexter Coakley (1997-2004).

The Best: Larry Cole

Touchdown Tony

This one just isn’t fair to several players who have a last name starting with the letter D. Before the arrival of Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett (1977-87) was the best running back in Cowboys’ history.

The Heisman Trophy winner helped lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl victory over the Broncos in his rookie year.

And let’s not forget his 99-yard touchdown run when the Cowboys only had 10 players on the field either. Dorsett, hands down, is the best among the Ds.

The four men he beat out are certainly deserving of honorable mentions.

Mike Ditka (TE – 1969-72), Pat Donovan (OL – 1975-83), Billy Joe DuPree (TE – 1973-83), and John Dutton (DT – 1979-87) were legendary on the field in Dallas.

The Best: Tony Dorsett

Future Candidate: Trevon Diggs DB (2020-2025)

Easily Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott (RB -2016-22,24) easily cleared the field when we looked at the E-players on the Cowboys’ all-time roster. The only blemish on his record is the absence of a deep playoff run.

And he can be assigned none of the blame for that.

Elliott is the third-best rusher in franchise history behind Smith and Dorsett.

He beat out two strong candidates in linebacker Dave Edwards (1963-75) and defensive end Greg Ellis (1998-2008).

The Best: Ezekiel Elliott