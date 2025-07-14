Cowboys TE gets honorable mention for top 10 at his position

Last season for the Dallas Cowboys was one that we all want to forget, much like the last 30 years, but at least we saw them play in the playoffs for the most part.

With a disappointing 2024, Jake Ferguson had a breakout season in his second year in 2023, where he finished with 102 targets, catching 71 for 761 yards and 5 touchdowns.

From year one to year two his catch percentage dropped, but he received 80 more targets and caught 52 more balls.

Ferguson had a down year after a breakout season in 2023, but he is still viewed as one of the top tight ends in the league.

dropped its rankings of the NFL’s top 10 tight ends as we prepare to enter training camp, with the Cowboys earning an honorable mention nod.

Jake Ferguson has less than 500 yards and 0 TDs in 2024.



Needless to say, 2025 will be a massive season for him. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 29, 2024

Make Or Break

With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, I am expecting a big year from Ferg.

A year that should put him above his career high of 761 yards, I honestly think that he might get close to 1,000 yards, and he will seen as a top 10 guy when next year rolls around.

Just a side note: Jerry Jones and the front office should sign him now because if he does have his best season to date in 2025, he is going to cost a lot more money a year from now.

Ferguson’s first year in the NFL he played in all 16 games and saw 22 targets while catching 19. An 86% catch rate. He had 174 yards on those receptions averaging 9.2 yards a catch to go along with 2 touchdowns.

Some are saying that this is a make or break year for him, and I agree. I think coaching and just the way the offense worked last year was a huge issue, but they have the right guys in there now to allow him to be that guy.

If he can stay on the field and avoid any type of setback, he has a chance to prove those who have already given up on him wrong.

Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, George Pickens, Brandon Aubrey, and Tyler Smith will likely all receive big new deals in the next two years. Is there room in that group for a tight end who had no touchdown catches in 14 games last year?

It is about 50/50. If the Cowboys got a deal done with him, it might be a waste, but if he has a big year and earns more money next season, that could also be a downfall.