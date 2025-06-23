Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » Luke Schoonmaker’s days in Dallas could be numbered

Luke Schoonmaker’s days in Dallas could be numbered

by Jun 23, 2025
2 mins read

In the spring of 2023, the Dallas Cowboys drafted an “old” tight end. At 25 years of age, Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker should have been looking ahead to his third NFL season.

Not his rookie campaign.

Schoonmaker was battling a foot injury even before getting drafted in the second round. The injury appeared to have been aggravated in that year’s camps.

His numbers for 2023 were dismal, despite scoring two touchdowns that season.

He fared a little better in 2024, but nothing approaching what would be expected of a second-round pick.

Time Is Running Out

There are actually two swords currently dangling over Schoonmaker’s head.

Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker is tackled just short of the goal line by Eagles S Reed Blankenship in a game on 11/5/2023

He’s getting pushed by 2024 undrafted free agent Brevyn Spann-Ford as well as 2023 UDFAs Princeton Fant and John Stephens.

Stephens has had his last two seasons derailed in the preseason by injury. When healthy, he showed signs of being a solid player.

Fant has been impressing this year, perhaps understanding that he needs to make it this year, or he may not be in the NFL much longer.

As for Spann-Ford, with the reported emphasis on running the ball, Spann-Ford is the kind of blocking tight end Dallas will require.

He’s also shown an ability to catch some passes too, especially when Jake Ferguson went down with an injury last year.

Outplaying these three challengers is the first sword that Schoonmaker must deal with. He can control that.

He has no control over the other sword, however.

Salary Cap Cut?

Unless he can prove himself invaluable to the Cowboys’ offense, Schoonmaker’s contract could make him very expendable.

Especially if Spann-Ford and Fant can show they are better options to back up Ferguson going forward.

Dallas Cowboys TE Princeton Fant

If Dallas were to cut Schoonmaker after June 1st he would have a Dead Cap value for 2025 of a little over $389,000. He would carry that same amount over to 2026 as well.

But by cutting him after June 1st, it would save the Cowboys a little over $1.3 million.

That fact should both keep him up at night and motivate him more out in Oxnard this summer.

We’ll see how it all plays out. But by no means should Schoonmaker feel he’s a lock on this roster.

Against The NFC East

Even without Schoonmaker, the Cowboys would still have the best tight end room in the NFC East.

The Eagles have Dallas Goedert, and not much else. The Commanders have Zach Ertz and not much else.

The Giants just don’t have much at all.

With a healthy Ferguson, a solid performance from Spann-Ford, and perhaps an out-of-nowhere effort from Fant the Cowboys have the division’s top unit, if not the entire NFC.

Topics

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

Football players from the Cowboys and Jets during a game, with a focus on a Cowboy wearing jersey number 97.
Previous Story

Will growing pains in the trenches wreck the 2025 Cowboys odds?

The Cowboys Added a Wildcard to Their 2025 Defensive Line - Defense, Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Tackle
Next Story

The Cowboys Added a Wildcard to Their 2025 Defensive Line