Maxx Crosby Failed Physical Puts Him Back On the Cowboys Radar

Maxx Crosby reportedly failed his physical and is going back to the Las Vegas Raiders.

This news could be great news for the Dallas Cowboys as Maxx Crosby was the plan all along this offseason.

Fans can halfway rejoice knowing there is a chance Crosby ends up in Dallas.

So what does the trade look like now for the Dallas Cowboys for Maxx Crosby? Well, let’s dig into that a little bit.

Maxx Crosby Failed Physical

As many of you know, the Baltimore Ravens are sending Maxx Crosby back to the Las Vegas Raiders due to a failed physical.

The details of the physical have not been released at this time.

The Raiders, who went on a spending spree in free agency, don’t seem too happy after seeing their statement on X.

Now the massive contract comes back to a Raiders team that has spent about $111 million on free agents to this point in the free agency period.

This does not feel like it’s going to be a good ending for the Raiders and Maxx Crosby.

The Cowboys Can Make A Call

This may not be good news for the Las Vegas Raiders, but for Cowboys fans you can get your hopes up again.

The Cowboys went into the offseason looking for a pass-rushing defensive end and missed out the first time around for Maxx Crosby.

I don’t think Jerry Jones misses the opportunity again.

The Cowboys offered the Raiders a first-round pick, a future second-round pick, and a player.

Everything I have seen tells me the player was Osa Odighizuwa and that may still hold true.

There have been reports that the Cowboys could be shopping Odighizuwa for a linebacker, but could this change that train of thought?

Would the Cowboys Follow through on Rashan Gary?

If the Cowboys do send another offer to Vegas, could they back out of the Rashan Gary trade?

The trade isn’t exactly official at this time, so maybe.

Rashan Gary was acquired via trade from the Green Bay Packers. Could the Cowboys send him back and recoup the fourth-round pick to get a bigger name?

I would take Maxx Crosby over Gary any day.

What if the Cowboys kept both? They would have a run stopping defensive end and a pass rusher just like fans want.

This could be a win-win type of situation for the Cowboys, and I’m all here for it.

What Could the Cowboys Offer Now?

If Maxx Crosby did fail his physical in Baltimore, it could be something serious.

On the other hand, the Cowboys can use this to their advantage.

The Cowboys can do the physical work if it isn’t something serious, and the Ravens just realized they spent too much and found a reason to flag the physical.

If so, we could see the Cowboys throw out a lower offer. Maybe just a first-round pick and offload Osa Odighizuwa’s contract to make room for Crosby.

This is a lot of ifs, but if Jerry Jones wants this guy bad enough, he will make it work.

Will we see wheelin’ and dealin’ Jerry put on a masterclass by turning back time to the 90s?

The historic line from Dumb and Dumber: “So you’re saying there’s a chance.” Has never rung more true than at this moment for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans.

Will Jerry Jones get this done? Only time will tell.

More on this topic: 2026 Offseason Tracker