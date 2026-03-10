Cowboys and Packers 2 Trades Combined: Who Won?

The Cowboys and Packers trades are at the forefront of news after the Cowboys traded a 2027 fourth round pick to Green Bay for Rashan Gary.

We all know these were two separate trades, but if we combine these two separate trades something jumps out at you.

Dallas came out way ahead.

When you stack the deals together, the Cowboys didn’t just move Micah Parsons. They turned him into a rebuilt defensive line with two first-round picks.

The more you look at it, the more clear it becomes that the Cowboys won this trade.

The Combined Cowboys and Packers Trades

Let’s take a moment and connect the deals.

Packers received:

Micah Parsons

2027 4th-round pick

Cowboys received:

Rashan Gary

Kenny Clark

2026 1st-round pick

2027 1st-round pick

So, essentially Dallas turned one superstar defender into:

Two starting defensive linemen

Two future first-round picks

That’s a massive return, and it completely reshapes the Cowboys defensive front.

Rashan Gary Keeps the Pass Rush Dangerous

The first thing that came to mind when I combined these trades was obvious.

What happens to the Cowboys pass rush?

We all know Micah Parsons is one of the most disruptive defenders in football. Offensive coordinators literally build protection plans around him.

But Rashan Gary isn’t some random replacement.

He’s been one of Green Bay’s most productive defenders over the last several seasons, and before you say he lined up opposite of Micah Parsons last season, pump the brakes.

Rashan Gary plays with power and generates pressure. The only reason he is outside the elite pass rusher category is he hasn’t had a double-digit sack season.

They’re essentially, to this point in free agency, replacing Parsons with Gary plus multiple assets.

Kenny Clark the Main Attraction

The moment Kenny Clark was added to the equation, the Cowboys defensive front got stronger, especially with a defensive coordinator who will know how to use him.

If you’ve watched the Cowboys the last few seasons, we all know the Cowboys were missing interior disruption. Defensive tackle was a weakness, and now it’s a strength.

Kenny Clark has quietly been one of the most reliable defensive tackles in football.

Interior pressure is incredibly valuable because collapsing the pocket from the middle disrupts any quarterbacks timing.

Kenny Clark gives Dallas something it hasnt had and showed it last season. A defensive tackle who can anchor the run and push the pocket.

The First-Round Picks Seal the Deal

Come on everyone, we all know the part of the trade that really made us stop and think this wasn’t all about Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary.

It was about the two first-round picks. One in the 2026 NFL Draft and the other in 2027. Two first-round picks give the Cowboys massive roster flexibility.

The picks give the Cowboys the capability of drafting two potential starters and continue building roster depth with young players.

If the Cowboys even hit on one of these picks, the value of this trade becomes enormous.

The Micah Parsons Truth

Micah Parsons is a superstar and there is no disputing this.

He is one of the most explosive defensive players in the NFL, but he also became a diva and locker room cancer for the Cowboys.

The other thing we have to look at is the NFL is a chess game of roster building.

Sometimes turning an elite player into multiple impact pieces makes a team stronger overall.

Dallas Won the Trade

No matter what anyone says I will stick to my belief Dallas won the trades with Green Bay.

The Packer got the superstar and a fourth round pick, but the Cowboys got Kenny Clark, two first-round picks, and Rashan Gary.

I don’t care who you are if you look at this on paper that is immediate defensive help and future building power.

When you combine the Cowboys and Packers trades, it becomes very clear.

Dallas won.

