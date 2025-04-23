NFC East rival illuminates the path in this draft scenario

In the high-stakes chess match that is the NFL Draft, few moves would be more intriguing or potentially impactful than the Dallas Cowboys using their first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to select three players from the same school.

If the Cowboys were to do such a thing, they wouldn’t just be making history.

They’d be addressing critical needs with top-tier talent from one of college football’s most dominant programs.

This is now the sixth installment of my 2025 NFL Draft series where the Dallas Cowboys’ first three selections are all from the same school.

It has worked out well with teams like Ohio State and Michigan, and today the Georgia Bulldogs are on the docket.

If the Cowboys were to make their first three picks from Georgia, it would be one of the most talented first three selections possible, and some might say they would be following in the footsteps of their biggest rival: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman has dipped into the Georgia well several times in the past few seasons, and heavy contributions from those players led to a Super Bowl victory after the 2024 season.

The only rules for this exercise are that the players drafted must fill a position of need or upgrade a current position.

Here is how the draft could go if the Cowboys follow the Eagles’ blueprint by focusing on players from the University of Georgia.

Round 1, Pick 12: LB Jalon Walker

The Cowboys’ defense took a step back in the 2024 season, especially against the run and in coverage across the middle of the field.

Drafting LB Jalon Walker at #12 overall would go a long way toward re-establishing their defensive identity.

A versatile linebacker with elite speed, instincts, and pass-rushing capability, Walker has the potential to be the next cornerstone of Dallas’ defense.

Walker has played both inside and outside linebacker for the Bulldogs, showing off his versatility and athleticism.

His ability to rush the passer, drop into coverage, and diagnose plays in real time makes him an ideal fit for DC Matt Eberflus’ scheme.

Round 2, Pick 44: S Malaki Starks

If S Malaki Starks slides to the middle of the second round, the Cowboys would be getting an absolute steal.

One of the most explosive and intelligent safeties in the country, Starks brings range, ball skills, and a fearless mentality to the back end of the defense.

He’d instantly upgrade Dallas’ secondary, which struggled at times in deep coverage and missed the stabilizing presence of a true playmaker at safety.

Starks has drawn comparisons to players like Minkah Fitzpatrick due to his ability to read quarterbacks, track the ball in the air, and come down with interceptions.

Adding him to a secondary that already features cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and a resurgent DaRon Bland would give Dallas one of the most athletic and turnover-hungry secondaries in the NFC.

Round 3, Pick 76: G Tate Ratledge

With the departure of longtime RG Zack Martin and questions about the interior offensive line, the Cowboys must invest in protecting quarterback Dak Prescott and revitalizing the run game.

Enter G Tate Ratledge a battle-tested guard who’s started multiple seasons in the SEC trenches.

Ratledge is known for his toughness, strong hands, and road-grading ability in the run game. He has improved in pass protection and offers the kind of reliability and durability Dallas needs up front.

Adding Ratledge to a line that already includes Tyler Smith and Cooper Beebe would give the Cowboys a powerful foundation to build upon.

Georgia Rule

Georgia has become an NFL factory under head coach Kirby Smart, churning out elite prospects on both sides of the ball.

By drafting Walker, Starks, and Ratledge, the Cowboys wouldn’t just be collecting talent, they’d be adding players who have already won at the highest level of college football and know what it takes to compete for championships.

From a culture and chemistry perspective, there’s also value in drafting players who already know and trust each other.

That cohesion could translate into quicker development, smoother transitions to the NFL, and a more unified locker room.