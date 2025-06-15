Inside The Star » Roster & Players » What can we actually glean from the hype of OTAs?

What can we actually glean from the hype of OTAs?

by Jun 15, 2025
Most teams are starting to gear up for next month’s training camps across the country after OTAs and mandatory mini-camps.

Five teams — the Ravens, Chiefs, Rams, Giants, and Seahawks – will hold their mini-camps this week.

In all honesty, it is nearly impossible to tell much from these camps, even if you attended in person. There is no contact allowed and everything is pretty basic.

Which is why a recent report that praised Cleveland’s fifth-round rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, was somewhat laughable.

In it, the reporter hyperventilated over Sanders going 7-for-9 and passing for a touchdown.

Sanders was under no pressure and his receivers could have parked a car between them and the defensive backs. One video summed up how foolish it was to praise those numbers.

On the touchdown catch, Sanders sat back and tapped the ball for several seconds before finally throwing it.

He won’t have that kind of time in a real game. With that set up one wonders why he missed the two passes that fell incomplete.

Camping With The Cowboys

It was the first round of OTAs and mini-camp with new Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer.

How will Brian Schottenheimer impact the Cowboys draft plans?

By most accounts, the players had an upbeat feel of how the camps were run. It would seem most found them an upgrade over those of Mike McCarthy and Jason Garrett.

That would indeed be a good sign.

A better sign is the team-building Schottenheimer is bringing to the table. An even better one would be an increased expectation of player accountability.

That remains to be seen as the summer passes and the Cowboys head out to Oxnard, California next month.

That being said, what has been seen so far is an improvement.

Hopefully that will translate into a much better season than last year’s 7-10 train wreck turned out to be.

Who Stood Out

With Trevon Diggs still nicked up, and rookie Shavon Revel still a question mark as he recovers from surgery, Juanyeh Thomas seems to be making a case for covering the slot.

Kaiir Elam was traded for in the offseason to help address the Cowboys’ backfield. While its still too early, Elam has shown something working with the first team.

He’ll need to build on that out in Oxnard.

One rookie making an early impact is Jay Toia. The defensive tackle from UCLA taken in the seventh round is a beast.

He might just end up shoving Mazi Smith out of the starting line-up, and possible out the door.

Two other new additions are also making some noise early on.

What can we actually glean from the hype of OTAs? - 2025 Training Camp, George Pickens, Jay Toia

Receiver George Pickens is showing why Dallas made the move to get him. As is quarterback Joe Milton.

In Milton’s case, if Prescott has a fourth year out of the last six where he cannot play in all 17 games, it’s nice to know the Cowboys can turn to a quarterback who can move the ball with his arm and his legs.

A far cry from recent years when Dallas’ backup signal caller was a game manager at best.

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author.

