Offensive Prospects The Cowboys Could Consider from Georgia in 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia defenders may be the focus, but the offensive side of the ball of the Bulldogs offense has some talent.

Most Cowboys fans will not want the team going for offensive players, but it never hurts to look at what’s out there.

I haven’t seen too many talking heads speak about looking for offense in the draft and neglecting to build depth and competition could cause stagnation.

When you look at the pipeline coming out of Georgia Bulldogs football, it’s impossible to ignore the offensive talent.

We all should know the assistant coaches that came from Georgia to Dallas are defensive guys, but they still know what the offense is working with day in and day out.

This doesn’t guarantee the Cowboys will draft an offensive player from Georgia. However, it is always good for us to know what’s out there.

Here are several Georgia players from the offensive side of the ball who have a chance of being a Cowboy.

Monroe Freeling Has the Size Teams Covet

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling immediately stands out when you look at the Georgia roster.

This guy is a monster.

Freeling is 6’7” and 315 pounds and has nearly 35 inch arms, giving him the length needed to handle edge rushers in the NFL.

For a player that big, he also moves very well. His footwork allows him to stay balanced in pass protection, and although he’s lacking in the run game department, he shows enough mobility to reach defenders on the second level.

Offensive lineman with that combination of length, size, and athletic ability we have seen develop into long-term starters with the right coaching.

Oscar Delp Offers Versatility at Tight End

Tight end Oscar Delp of the Georgia Bulldogs could be a receiving threat we all thought Luke Schoonmaker would eventually become.

At 6’5” and 245 pounds, I think Oscar Delp has the frame to handle blocking assignments, but his shorter arms seem to cause him fits in the run game.

The offense in Georgia rotates players on a consistent basis, so Delp’s numbers don’t jump off the page. Still, he had 854 yards in his collegiate career and showed reliable hands when targeted.

What I like about Oscar Delp is he has the athletic ability to line up in the slot, as a traditional tight end, or in motion to create matchup problems.

Colbie Young Could be a Matchup Problem

When you look at Colbie Young, the first thing that stands out is his size.

He stands at 6’5” and weighs 215 pounds, giving him one of the biggest catch radius’s in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This kind of frame creates matchup problems for defensive backs.

The downside to Colbie Young is he is a walking, talking red flag. He has been arrested and served a suspension which doesn’t bode well for his draft stock.

If a team can overlook his past transgressions, this is a player who has produced more than 1,400 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

Receivers like this are great red-zone targets, but can a team trust him not to get in trouble?

Dillon Bell Brings Versatility and Toughness

Dillon brings a Deebo Samuel type of playing style with him from Athens. Coach Kirby Smart said Bell is a positionless player because he is able to be moved around and play multiple positions.

During his time at Georgia, Dillon Bell was lined up at wide receiver, tight end, wildcat QB, and running back. This type of flexibility is coveted by offensive-minded coaches and would be an asset to the Dallas Cowboys.

Once the ball is in Bell’s hands, that is when the real magic happens. He is great in the open field and forces missed tackles. At 6’1” 209 pounds, he has enough weight to be a lot to bring to the ground.

He is not a burner, and he will never be the fastest player on the field after seeing him run a 4.51 at the NFL Combine, but he’s not looked at as that type of player.

Micah Morris Adds Power as Depth Piece on the O-Line

I like interior offensive lineman with raw power and Micah Morris has this in spades.

Morris measured at the 2026 NFL Combine at 6’5” and 334 pounds. Not only is he massive, he also has experience after appearing in more than 50 games at Georgia.

This is the type of backup that could be molded into an interior backup and possibly a starter one day, or at a minimum a future trade piece.

Georgia Offensive Players Deserve Some Attention

These are just a few names I think could help the Cowboys. Some are early picks, but many are late-round to UDFA who the Cowboys have better luck with than most teams.

I know I didn’t include some high profile players like Zachariah Branch, Cash Jones, Josh McCray, or potential UDFA Noah Thomas.

These players I don’t see the Cowboys looking at due to roster construction, but to be fair Noah Thomas and Colbie Young could be traded out. I just know Jerry Jones likes a reclamation story.

The Georgia offense had some talent and now maybe, just maybe, some of that talent can add some depth to the Cowboys offense.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class