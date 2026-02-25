The Cowboys have little room for error with no day 2 draft picks

With the NFL draft only a few months away, you may be unaware of the exact number of picks the Dallas Cowboys have outside their two first round picks.

Well, they currently do not hold a 2nd or 3rd-round selection (Day 2) in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Following the trade for Quinnen Williams and other prior transactions, their capital is concentrated on two first-round picks, followed by a fourth-round pick, two fifth round picks, one sixth round pick and round out the draft with two seventh round picks.

With that said, we have heard a lot of talk about what they might do with those two first round picks, but if they don’t get this right, they have little room for error with no day two picks in their back pocket.

Now, if they want to trade down and give up maybe the 20th overall pick for multiple second-or third round picks, maybe, but I still don’t think that is worth it.

"I think we've gotta give Jerry Jones, [the] general manager, a little bit of credit."@tthasselbeck trusts the Cowboys will make the right decisions in this year's NFL draft 🤠 pic.twitter.com/W1abBxi2ki — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 19, 2026

Over the last few years, the Cowboys have drafted guys such as Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, Trevon Diggs, Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith, Randy Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence in the second round.

In the third round, they drafted: Shavon Revel Jr. Cooper Beebe, DeMarvion Overshown, Jalen Tolbert, Osa Odighizuwa and Jourdan Lewis, so talent is there on day two in both the 2nd and 3rd round and Dallas has done a really good job at drafting players.

No Room For Error

The point is, this team does not have a second or third round pick, and they have had many guys that are still starters in this league that they have found in those rounds.

This team has a lot of issues on the defensive side of the football, and if they do not hit a home run with these picks, they could be in trouble if they don’t add two or three free agents for Parker and this defense.

Let’s say they don’t do anything and keep both of the first round picks. Well, who are a few names that you should keep an eye on when the 4th through 7th round rolls around, because that is when you will see Dallas back on the board.

We know Dallas needs help just about everywhere on defense outside the defensive line.

So keep an eye on guys like Bryce Boettcher, a linebacker from Oregon who is projected to go in the 5th or sixth round. He had 136 total tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles last season.

Bryce Boettcher is a hidden gem in the 2026 Draft 👀 Boettcher in 2025:

🦆 56 Solo Tackles

🦆 1 Sack

🦆 2 Forced Fumbles

🦆 1 Interception pic.twitter.com/w0mV1IWHw1 — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) February 6, 2026

You know Dallas loves to draft offensive linemen at some point, and being a fan of the big ten, I watched a lot of Drew Shelton, a right tackle from Penn State. I think he is a guy that, if they’re in the 5th round, Dallas would add for depth in the 2026 season.

Just off the top of my head, one other name to keep on the radar is Keon Sabb, a safety from Alabama.

After transferring from Michigan and recovering from a 2024 foot injury, he was a key part of the Alabama secondary, tying for the team’s highest coverage grade.

Look, this may be way off and out of left field and some of these guys may go in like the third round or something, but if somehow one of these guys was on the board when the Cowboys pick in the 4th, I would take Bryce Boettcher before any of them.

A lot could happen from now until April, and maybe Dallas does trade the pick they got in the Micah Parsons deal. Who knows, but again, if they keep it all as is, they have no room to mess this up.

