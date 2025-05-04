The key to unlocking the Cowboys’ offense may reside in the AFC South

The Dallas Cowboys, aiming to upgrade their weapons on offense, might find an ideal candidate in the AFC South.

Twitter/X user OutlawCowboyNFL suggested yesterday that the Cowboys reach out to the Indianapolis Colts for one of their wide receivers.

Known for his exceptional ability to stretch the field, WR Alec Pierce could provide the vertical threat the Cowboys need to diversify their passing game.

The only caveat is that it would have to be via trade, dipping once again into future draft capital to make this type of move.

Lone Star Lamb

WR CeeDee Lamb has been nothing short of elite since entering the league in 2020, culminating in a monster season where he posted career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Lamb consistently ranks among the top wideouts in separation, yards after the catch, and contested catches, becoming the go-to target for QB Dak Prescott.

However, Lamb’s stellar production has also highlighted a troubling truth: the lack of a consistent secondary option at wide receiver.

Brandin Cooks, while a savvy veteran, saw declining production and limited impact in key moments.

Jalen Tolbert has struggled with inconsistency, and the rest of the depth chart has offered little in the way of dependable contributions.

Defenses have increasingly been able to key in on Lamb, knowing that the other receivers aren’t consistent threats.

As a result, the Cowboys’ offense often stalls in critical situations when Lamb is bracketed or double-covered.

For Dallas to be a true Super Bowl contender, they need to take pressure off Lamb and diversify their aerial attack.

Downfield Darling

In the 2024 season, Alec Pierce emerged as a standout deep threat, leading the NFL with an impressive 22.3 yards per reception.

Despite recording only 37 catches, he amassed 824 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, showcasing his efficiency and big-play capability.

His knack for explosive plays is further highlighted by multiple receptions exceeding 40 yards, making him a constant downfield menace.

How Does He Fit?

The Cowboys’ offense, while potent in recent years, has lacked a consistent deep threat to complement WR CeeDee Lamb.

Pierce’s ability to stretch defenses vertically would open up the field, creating more opportunities for other receivers and the running game.

His presence would force defenses to account for the deep ball, potentially reducing the pressure on the offensive line and QB Dak Prescott.

Trade Scenario

Pierce’s contract is team-friendly, with a 2025 cap hit of approximately $3.9 million and a base salary of $3.4 million.

Given the Colts’ depth at wide receiver, including talents like wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell, they might be open to trading Pierce to address other roster needs.

For the Cowboys, acquiring Pierce could be a strategic move to bolster their offense without significant financial strain.

Salary is likely the first thing Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones check on before even considering a trade for a player.

Pierce’s cap hit is minimal, but what sort of draft compensation would the Cowboys be willing to send?

The former University of Cincinnati wide receiver has not recorded more than 41 receptions in a season since being drafted in 2022, but his 824 yards at 22.3 yards per reception last season may have slightly increased his trade value.

Cowboys Nation won’t want to hear it, but a trade would likely need to be at least a 4th round pick, making it the third season in a row they would use that pick for a trade.

Let’s Make a Deal

A trade for Alec Pierce presents a compelling opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to enhance their offensive arsenal.

His proven deep-threat capabilities align with the team’s need for explosive plays, potentially transforming their passing game in one fell swoop.

As the Cowboys aim for a deeper playoff run, integrating a player of Pierce’s caliber could be a decisive factor in achieving that goal.