The Cowboys’ LB Room: A sudden position of strength

Over the past few seasons, the Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker corps has been riddled with injuries and inconsistency.

Key players have missed time, rotational depth has been tested, and the unit has struggled at times to match the high standard set by other parts of the defense.

However, entering the 2025 season, the tide may finally be turning in Dallas.

Despite recent adversity, the linebacker room suddenly looks like a position of strength, anchored by a blend of athleticism, experience, and youthful upside.

Marist Liufau

One of the biggest reasons for optimism is the emergence of LB Marist Liufau.

After joining the Cowboys following a standout final season at Notre Dame, Liufau turned heads with his physicality, football IQ, and sideline-to-sideline range.

He got starter’s reps in 2024, even wearing the coveted “green dot” on his helmet as the defense’s signal-caller, and looks like a natural fit in the heart of DC Matt Eberflus’ scheme.

His ability to diagnose plays quickly and finish in space gives Dallas a new level of confidence in the middle of the field.

Kenneth Murray

Joining Liufau is Kenneth Murray, a former first-round pick who is hoping to find new life in Dallas.

Murray brings a rare mix of size, speed, and NFL experience, and after an up-and-down stint with the Chargers, he’s shown signs of becoming the consistent playmaker many projected him to be out of Oklahoma.

With a simplified role in the Cowboys’ defense that allows him to attack downhill and make plays near the line of scrimmage, Murray is poised for a bounce-back year that could solidify his status as a key contributor.

Jack Sanborn

Another quiet steal for the Cowboys has been Jack Sanborn, acquired in a savvy offseason move.

The former Bear has already proven his mettle as a starter in Chicago, showing a rugged, instinctive style of play that makes him a reliable presence against the run.

Sanborn isn’t flashy, but he’s fundamentally sound and excels in doing the dirty work, like taking on blocks, filling gaps, and setting the tone with his physicality.

He provides a stabilizing force in a group that’s dealt with plenty of volatility.

Shemar James

Adding an injection of youth to the group is rookie Shemar James, a 5th-round pick out of Florida.

James is an athletic marvel with raw tools that scream potential.

While he may need time to adjust to the speed of the NFL, his explosiveness and versatility are something to look forward to.

The Cowboys were impressed with his instincts in coverage and his ability to mirror backs and tight ends.

With the proper development and coaching, James could emerge as a future star and rotational contributor as early as this season.

DeMarvion Overshown

While he won’t be ready for Week 1, the eventual return of DeMarvion Overshown looms large.

The 2023 3rd-round pick missed his rookie year due to an ACL injury, then injured the same knee in the midst of a breakout season in 2024, but reports indicate he’s on track to return during the 2025 season.

Overshown was one of the most exciting prospects before his injury, showcasing elite athleticism, energy, and a nose for the football.

His return would not only boost the group’s depth, but could add a dynamic, chess-piece defender capable of lining up all over the field.

Linebacker Stew

In addition to their individual strengths, what sets this linebacker unit apart is the complementary nature of their skill sets.

Liufau brings high IQ and field general qualities. Murray thrives as a disruptor and tackler. Sanborn is a reliable enforcer. James offers upside in coverage and open space. Overshown, when healthy, can be a hybrid weapon.

Together, they form a group with the versatility to match up with modern offenses and the depth to survive the inevitable bumps of a long NFL season.

Injuries may have plagued the Cowboys’ linebacker corps in recent years, but heading into 2025, the unit looks ready to turn the corner.

With a balance of proven production, promising youth, and returning talent, Dallas appears to have built one of its most complete linebacker groups in recent memory.

For a team with championship aspirations, that’s a very welcome development.