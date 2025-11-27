Happy Thanksgiving everyone and with Thanksgiving comes Dallas Cowboys football and I, for one, will be watching the matchup on the right side of the offensive line.

As we all know, all eyes will be on Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb, but the area that may win or lose the game will be at right guard and right tackle.

The rookie Tyler Booker has faced top tier competition this season, but Chris Jones is different, and the veteran defensive tackle will work on him and Terence Steele throughout the game.

Lining up next to Chris Jones on the left side of the Chiefs’ defense will be George Karlaftis, who will be Terence Steele’s assignment.

For the Cowboys, the winner of these matchups could decide the game.

Steele Has Felt This Pressure Before

The Chiefs and Cowboys last met in November 2021 and the Chiefs left an impression on Terence Steele.

In this game, Steele gave up one sack, one quarterback hit, and three total pressures to the defensive line. That game also had Steele starting at left tackle due to injuries on the offensive line.

Kansas City ended up winning this game 19-9 because Dallas never found an offensive rhythm.

Today’s game will see Terence Steel back at his natural position of right tackle. Kansas City will pressure him early and force him to prove he can hold up in protection.

Chris Jones and George Karlaftis Will Test the Right Side

Chris Jones remains the centerpiece of this Kansas City defense, where he always ranks among the league leaders in pressures. More often than not, he gets into the pocket faster than the protection can get a block on him.

Tyler Booker will have his hands full with this assignment, as we could all imagine Chris Jones will be ready for the rookie.

If Booker continues to play at a high level like we have seen the last few games, he may get the best of the veteran tackle.

Then we will see George Karlaftis playing across from Terence Steele, who undoubtedly will need to help his rookie counterpart inside. This could allow Karlaftis to get loose.

How Dallas Can Win in the Trenches

The Cowboys don’t have to erase Jones and Karlaftis, they just need to limit game-changing plays, and we know that is possible.

The Eagles defensive line was kept in check most of the game and, with a true running game in Dallas, let’s hope they run the ball inside the five-yard line, that could help alleviate some of the pressure.

If the Cowboys see a clean Prescott, Dallas’ playbook expands. If we see stains on his jersey, the Chiefs’ defense will dictate this game.

The Matchup That May Decide the Game

If Tyler Booker and Terence Steele hold their ground, Dallas can stay balanced, explosive, and aggressive.

If Chris Jones and George Karlaftis get going early, us Cowboys fans may relive the offensive frustration of their last meeting.

All eyes should be on the right side of the offensive line in this matchup, as that could decide who is hoisting up that turkey leg at the end of the game.