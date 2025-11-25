Up 21-0 with 11 minutes left in the first half, the Philadelphia Eagles had both hands on the golden ring.

A win over their hated rivals, on the road, that would probably end Dallas’ hopes of the playoffs was right there.

The Eagles must have figured the game was over. Who could blame them?

The only problem?

Someone forgot to tell Dallas that the game was over.

The Cowboys scored 24 unanswered points for the 24-21 victory. Suddenly, now 5-5-1, Dallas is riding a two-game win streak.

More importantly, they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Depending on how the Eagles rebound from this loss, the Cowboys may be back in the hunt for the NFC East title.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia literally snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday. They’ll be going through a lot of soul-searching on a week of short rest.

Buckle up kids, the NFC East is going to have a wild final six weeks.

Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)

I’ll admit it, when Dallas went down 21-0 and Dak Prescott threw an interception in the endzone on Sunday, I immediately thought back to the 2023 playoff loss to Green Bay.

I’m pretty sure I wasn’t the only one to say “Here we go again.”

Apparently, the Philadelphia Eagles thought the game was over too. Because their offense stopped scoring.

And dumb penalties and turnovers kept Dallas in the game.

The Cowboys are finally back to .500 for the first time in 2025.

Dak Prescott took over as the record holder in Dallas for most passing yards from Tony Romo. He also scored the game-tying touchdown.

It remains to be seen if this two-game winning streak can be extended. But at least we’ll have a reason to watch for the entire month of December.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

New York Giants (2-10)

The Giants put a huge scare into the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. Part of the reason probably was Detroit getting caught looking ahead to Thursday’s showdown against Green Bay.

But the Giants came out and pulled out all the stops, building 10-point leads on three different occasions.

The last came early in the fourth quarter.

But the Giants couldn’t hold on. New York will likely rue a questionable decision made with three minutes left in the game.

On 4th and goal from the six, instead of kicking a field goal to take a six-point lead, the Giants went for the touchdown instead.

They didn’t get it and Detroit went on to win the game in overtime.

New York wasted a great game by Jameis Winston. Winston had 366 yards and two touchdowns passing, and added a 33-yard touchdown reception in the loss.

Next Game: at New England, Monday, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-3)

Philadelphia came into Sunday with a chance to all but lock up the NFC East. Not to mention holding on to the NFC’s top seed and a playoff bye.

After an epic collapse by Nick Sirriani’s charges at AT&T Stadium, the Eagles find themselves in a spot of bother.

Now the Eagles find themselves tied with the Bears, Seahawks at 8-2, one game behind the Rams, with the Packers (7-3-1) and Lions (7-4) breathing down their necks.

At one point, Philadelphia looked invincible. Now they look very beatable.

And look who they face in just three days…

Next Game: vs. Chicago, Friday, 2 p.m.

Washington Commanders (3-8)

Washington picked up an extra half-game on the Giants to remain in third place. Otherwise, this has been a lost season for Washington.

Injuries have decimated this team, namely losing the services of Jayden Daniels.

Nor have they played up to the standard they set in 2024.

Some of that has to do with tougher competition in 2025. Some of it has been bad playing up and down the roster and poor coaching decisions by Dan Quinn.

Next Game: vs. Denver, Sunday, 7:20 p.m.