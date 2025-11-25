With the Dallas Cowboys’ 21-point comeback on Sunday, it matched the largest in franchise history, and it got me thinking about all the other down-to-the-wire games that we have seen throughout the years.

Below are just a few games that came to mind when I started thinking about other great comebacks. I would love to hear yours, and, heck, maybe it will bring back a few that I forgot, or even some that happened before I was born in 1996.

With that said, the game on Sunday will probably be my favorite game for quite some time, but the other three below also took a few years off my life, it felt like!

Cowboys Stun The Bills

Monday Night Football, October 8th, 2007, in a game that saw Tony Romo throw five interceptions, Dallas was down 20-7 at half, and 24-13 at the end of the third quarter, it just felt like one of those games.

A game in which everything went wrong until about the final four or five minutes of the game.

When it mattered, Romo connected with Patrick Crayton for a 4-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left, but was unable to convert on the two-point conversion, leaving them needing to recover the onside kick.

They did just that, and after one positive play, a 53-yard field goal by Nick Folk won the game. Dallas scored 12 unanswered points in the 4th quarter, including 9 in the final 20 seconds of the game to move to 5-and-0 on the season that year.

Dallas finished the 2007 season a NFC best 13-and-3, but would lose to the New York Giants 21-17 in the Divisional Round.

Falcons Give It Away

Remember when we watched football with no fans, and it just did not feel right? That is how long ago this game was, but it feels like yesterday.

Back in September 2020, just a few months after COVID struck the world, I didn’t know if he would even see any sports that year.

This year, the Cowboys’ defense under Mike Nolan was just as bad if not worse than what we have seen most of the year thus far, and after the Falcons dropped 20 points in the first quarter, it looked all but over.

Let’s not forget Dallas had four fumbles in that game. Just like the comeback against the Bills, they had to overcome those turnovers.

After a 29-10 lead at halftime, the Cowboys started chipping away, and with three touchdown drives in the second half, and just like that game in 2007, they needed an onside kick to have any chance.

They would get that onside kick and win the game on a Greg the leg Zuerlien 46-yard field goal.

This was the year that Dak Prescott broke his ankle and the Cowboys would finish 6-and-10.

The Austin Davis Game

I am sure Austin Davis is a name that you have not heard in years, because neither had I until I looked at who was the quarterback of the Rams the last time the Dallas Cowboys came back from down 21.

In week three of the 2014 season, just like the game on Sunday, the Cowboys went down early 21-0, but the Rams were led by Austin Davis, who finished with 327 yards and three touchdowns.

The Dallas Cowboys' 21-point come-from-behind win is tied for the largest comeback victory in team history, with the last time being against the St. Louis Rams in Week 3 of the 2014 season. pic.twitter.com/exaz0SVGsJ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 24, 2025

After leading for three quarters, Davis felt the pressure and threw two interceptions in the 4th quarter that helped the Cowboys tie the largest comeback in franchise history when Romo found Terrance Williams for a 12-yard touchdown to take the lead late in the 4th.

This 2014 season is the one that I honestly thought the Cowboys would win the Super Bowl. They finished the year 12-and-4, beat the Lions in the Wild Card, but lost to the Packers in the game in which Dez Bryant did in fact catch that football.