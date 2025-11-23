Few rivalries in the NFL carry the history, intensity, and season-shaping weight of Cowboys vs Eagles. These matchups often define playoff positioning and spark emotional responses from both fanbases.

Dallas enters today’s game seeking redemption after nearly stealing a road win in Philadelphia back in Week 1.

That evening, several costly drops and a failure to contain Jalen Hurts on critical downs kept the Cowboys from walking out of Lincoln Financial Field with a statement victory.

With the rematch now shifting to AT&T Stadium, where Dak Prescott hasn’t lost a division home game since 2017, the stage is set for another chapter in this classic rivalry.

Once again, it will come down to individual battles across the field.

Here are three key matchups that the Cowboys must exploit if they hope to walk off of the AT&T Stadium turf with a victory.

DeMarvion Overshown vs Jalen Hurts

In the opener, the Cowboys simply didn’t have the defensive personnel to match Jalen Hurts’ unique blend of strength, burst, and creativity outside the pocket.

Whether it was 3rd-and-medium or a broken play, Hurts repeatedly escaped containment to extend drives and keep Dallas’ defense on the field.

That’s where DeMarvion Overshown changes everything. Overshown, now healthy, brings rare sideline-to-sideline speed and instincts.

On critical downs, DC Matt Eberflus should have him function as a dedicated quarterback spy, keying Hurts, attacking instantly when the Eagles’ quarterback even hints at scrambling.

If Overshown can limit Hurts’ ground production, the Eagles’ already inconsistent offense could struggle to stay afloat.

This matchup may determine whether Philadelphia’s drives end in punts instead of points.

Tyler Booker vs Jalen Carter

On the offensive side, Dallas faces an equally crucial test: rookie RG Tyler Booker against star DT Jalen Carter.

Booker, stepping in for the retired Zack Martin, has been nothing short of impressive through 11 weeks. His power, balance, and surprising poise have kept Prescott clean and helped stabilize the interior offensive line.

Today brings arguably the toughest challenge of his young career.

Booker didn’t face Carter in Week 1 after the Eagles’ defender was ejected before the opening snap for spitting on Dak Prescott.

Now Carter is back, and he’s been one of the league’s most disruptive defensive tackles when healthy.

Booker’s ability to prevent backfield penetration will be vital for both the run game and Prescott’s ability to operate comfortably in the pocket.

If he holds his ground, Dallas will be able to stay on schedule offensively.

CeeDee Lamb vs Quinyon Mitchell

This matchup evokes flashbacks of the old Michael Irvin vs. Bobby Taylor and Troy Vincent battles of the 1990s.

CeeDee Lamb squares off against shutdown CB Quinyon Mitchell, a player who already looks like a future star.

Mitchell is coming off a dominant performance against Detroit, where he was targeted six times against Amon-Ra St. Brown and allowed zero receptions.

If Eagles DC Vic Fangio chooses to shadow Lamb with Mitchell, Dallas’ top receiver will need to win his share of key downs.

With George Pickens likely to draw bracket coverage on the opposite side, Lamb’s ability to separate, especially on 3rd downs and red-zone snaps, could swing the momentum of the entire game.

The Final Word

These three battles (Overshown vs. Hurts, Booker vs. Carter, and Lamb vs. Mitchell) strike at the heart of what Dallas must accomplish to win. Contain Hurts, protect Prescott, and ensure your star receiver finds ways to win.

If the Cowboys come out on top in these individual matchups, they’ll be well-positioned to secure revenge for the Week 1 loss and strengthen their pursuit of an NFC Wildcard berth.