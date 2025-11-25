Well, have you recovered from that game on Sunday yet, because here we are two days away from another Dallas Cowboys football game, and this time it is against the other team that was in the Super Bowl a season ago.

When they put this Thanksgiving game on the schedule, I am not sure anyone thought that both teams would be playing for their playoff lives, yet here we are.

This game has a lot riding on it, so take a look below at where you can watch, listen and more below.

GAME INFO:

Date: Thursday, November 27th | Time: 3:30 CT

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: CBS | Stream: FuboTV.

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM).

ODDS:

Moneyline (ML): Chiefs -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Cowboys + 150 (bet $100 to win $150).

Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs – 3.5 (-105) | Cowboys +3.5 (-115).

Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -110 | U: -110).

Most Watched Turkey Day Game Ever?

This Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and the Chiefs may very well set an NFL record.

The record for the most-watched Thanksgiving game ever was set by the Cowboys and Giants in 2022; it had 42.1 million viewers.

Dallas won that game 28-20 after trailing 13-7 at halftime. CeeDee Lamb had 106 yards receiving, while Ezekiel Elliott had 92 yards on the ground.

Both Kansas City and Dallas are sitting as the 10th seed in the AFC & NFC.

The Chiefs are 6-and-5, while the Cowboys are 5-5-1, both looking up at the playoffs, but after both teams had come back wins against two of the better teams in the league, this game is setting up to maybe break records.

Both need to win nearly every game from here on out to have any shot at the playoffs.

The Cowboys were a 3-point underdog today vs. the Eagles at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys open as a 3-point underdog vs. the Chiefs Thursday at AT&T Stadium. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 24, 2025

It might not sound as crazy to you as it does to me, but the Chiefs on the outside looking still have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl according to DraftKings.

The biggest thing to watch in this game for me and ultimately what I think will determine a winner is the battle of a struggling Kansas City offense against a Dallas defense that has looked much better since the trade deadline.

They have only given up 37 points in the two games since, and if they can play like they did in the second half against the Eagles, I like the Cowboys chances to win this game.

That comeback against the Eagles showed me a lot, something we have not seen from the Cowboys in years. That game is one that they normally fall apart in.

In the end, It is hard for me to pick against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, and I think they will just find a way to win this game because of that Championship DNA.

It will be close throughout, but I am taking the Chiefs to end the Cowboys’ playoff chances in a close one 27-21.