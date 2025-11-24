The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be one of the most balanced statistical teams in the NFL.

Using statistics from several different statistical websites to build a complete picture of the Chiefs, they all show one thing. The Chiefs are a well-balanced and dangerous team.

Despite their 6-5 record and third place ranking in the AFC West.

Offensive Strengths: Highly Efficient Production

Statistically, Kansas City fields one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses.

According to ESPN, the Chiefs average 387.1 total yards per game, a major blend of 257.7 passing yards and 118.3 rushing yards. Their 25.2 points per game is close to Pro-Football-Reference’s, only through week 11, total of 25.4 points per game, which ranks 9th in the league.

FOX Sports’ offensive rankings through week 11 put Kansas City inside the top seven offenses in the NFL with about 364 yards per game.

What makes the unit dangerous is its efficiency on critical downs.

ESPN shows Kansas City converts 41.55% of third downs and 78.26% on fourth down, showing both trust in Mahomes and elite execution when it matters most.

PFF shows an Andy Reid scheme that creates clean throwing windows, ranks highly in expected points added (EPA) on early downs, and turns deep drop backs into positive plays at one of the highest clips in the AFC.

While personnel changes for the Chiefs happen year after year, one thing stays the same thanks to Andy Reid’s spacing, motion usage, and Mahomes’ off-script brilliance…

The Chiefs are dangerous and have been unlucky this far in the season. Their record does not reflect the actual offensive efficiency and big play potential.

Defensive Strengths: A Top Five Unit in Data and Grades

Kansas City’s defense is the backbone of their 2025 team.

ESPN shows opponents averaging about 18.3 points per game and 300.4 total yards per game. Of that yardage total, 195.4 is passing yards and 97.6 is rushing yards.

Pro-Football-Reference reinforces the eliteness of the defense at 18.1 points per game allowed, the 4th-best scoring defense in the NFL. Again, this is only through week 11.

The Chiefs also excel in situational football. They allow opponents to convert just 22.9% of fourth-down attempts—one of the best marks in the league. The +1 turnover margin shows an opportunistic defense.

PFF adds to this, grading Kansas City as having the eighth-highest defensive grade in the NFL.

Their sacks are lacking at 22 on the season, but the secondary has high marks for allowing 195.4 passing yards per game which is 11th in the league.

This combination of elite defense, pass rush win-rate, and strong coverage places Kansas City among the few NFL teams performing at a championship level on both sides of the ball.

A True Balanced Contender

With a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense, the 2025 Chiefs are one of the most well-rounded teams in football.

With 364.2 yards of offense per game

Only about 18 points allowed per game

Top-tier efficiency, pressure, and coverage grades

Strong rankings across all major statistical sources

The data shows what the eyes see: Kansas City is still a complete team built to compete deep into January even if their 6-5 record doesn’t show the same.

This will be a dangerous team if it makes the playoffs and could lead to another Chiefs Super Bowl victory.