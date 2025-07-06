Cowboys’ once dominant position has taken a back seat

The NFL has undergone a dramatic shift in recent years, particularly when it comes to how teams value running backs.

Once the focal point of every offense, the position has been largely de-emphasized in favor of passing attacks and running back committees.

The Dallas Cowboys, a franchise once built on dominant ground games, exemplify this shift.

Once home to legendary backs like Duane Thomas, Tony Dorsett, and Emmitt Smith, along with superstar back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys now rely on depth and rotation in the backfield rather than a featured star.

Their once dominant position has taken a back seat.

Duane Thomas: Postseason Hero

Duane Thomas may not have had a long career with the Cowboys, but his impact was immediate and unforgettable.

As a rookie in 1970, Thomas led the team in rushing and powered them to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

In 1971, he elevated his play even further, leading the league in rushing touchdowns and dominating the postseason. His 95-yard, two-touchdown performance in Super Bowl VI helped secure Dallas’ first Lombardi Trophy.

Thomas’ contributions came at a time when the Cowboys’ offense was predicated on toughness and control, and he provided both in abundance.

Tony Dorsett: Homerun Threat

When the Cowboys drafted Tony Dorsett in 1977, they were adding a different kind of weapon to their offense: a true home run hitter.

Dorsett’s speed and vision made him a constant threat to score from anywhere on the field. He helped lead Dallas to a Super Bowl win in his rookie season and amassed over 12,000 rushing yards during his Hall of Fame career.

His presence opened up the entire offense, forcing defenses to respect the run and giving Roger Staubach and Danny White space to operate in the passing game.

Dorsett’s 99-yard touchdown run in 1983 remains one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

Emmitt Smith: The GOAT

No running back in NFL history has been more consistent or productive than Emmitt Smith.

Drafted in 1990, Smith became the face of the Cowboys during their 1990s dynasty. He led the league in rushing four times and holds the all-time records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Smith wasn’t just prolific, he was clutch. His MVP performance in the 1993 season, including a heroic effort with a separated shoulder in a must-win game against the Giants, solidified his legacy.

The Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four years with Smith as the offensive cornerstone. His ability to control the clock, wear down defenses, and thrive in big moments made him irreplaceable.

Ezekiel Elliott: The Last Bellcow

In 2016, the Cowboys tried to recapture their old formula by drafting Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall.

Behind a dominant offensive line, Elliott led the NFL in rushing as a rookie and quickly became the face of the franchise. His physical running style and durability brought balance to a young offense led by rookie QB Dak Prescott.

From 2016 to 2019, Elliott was arguably the most important player on the roster, keeping the Cowboys in contention and controlling games with his ability to grind out tough yards.

Though his production waned in later years, Zeke was the last Dallas back truly relied upon as a three-down workhorse.

From Stars to Committee

Today, the Cowboys have joined the rest of the NFL in moving away from featured backs.

With Elliott gone, the team has relied on a committee approach, deploying players like Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman.

None are expected to carry the offense like their legendary predecessors. It’s a reflection of a league-wide trend that favors versatility and cap flexibility over star power in the backfield.

For fans raised on dominant Dallas running backs, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but the golden era of the Cowboys’ ground game may now be a thing of the past.