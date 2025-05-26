Top 5 NFL Teams Obsessed with Cowboys: Shocking Eagles Fixation

This isn’t just NFL football banter—it’s a full-blown fixation from Dak vs. Hurts debates to constant reminders of the 2024 season sweep and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl.

Eagles fans are always fuming. The rivalry has always been fierce, but this study proves it’s borderline obsessive.

Whether they’re nitpicking Cowboys’ wins, reliving playoff heartbreak, or desperately trying to downplay Dallas’ dominance, Eagles fans are locked in—and clearly they’re not moving on to any other NFC East team anytime soon.

The Cowboys Are the NFL’s Favorite Villain

As “America’s Team,” the Cowboys have always been polarizing, and this new data adds fuel to the fire.

According to a study produced by Betting US, which reviewed over 1.5 million Reddit comments across the NFL’s various franchise subreddits to find the most talked-about teams.

Dallas tops the list of most talked-about rival teams in multiple NFL fan bases.

Top 5 Teams Obsessed with the Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles – 755 mentions San Francisco 49ers – 583 mentions Washington Commanders – 476 New Orleans Saints – 363 Green Bay Packers – 360

From longtime NFC East enemies like the Commanders to playoff rivals like the 49ers and Packers, everyone seems to have something to say about the Cowboys.

Love them or hate them, you can’t ignore them—and clearly, many fans aren’t even trying.

Cowboys Fans Fire Right Back

And just in case anyone thinks the obsession is one-sided, think again.

Cowboys fans mentioned the Eagles 1,580 times, making Philly their number one topic of conversation as well.

When it comes to this rivalry, both sides are all in.

This isn’t just a rivalry, it’s a war of words, pride, and passion that stretches far beyond the field.

Whether it’s Reddit arguments, game-day trash talk, or endless highlight reels, the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is the NFL’s most thrilling drama, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Fan Behavior: A Catalyst for Hatred

A recurring theme among Redditors is the disdain for the opposing teams’ fanbase.

Eagles fans are often described by Cowboys supporters as “vile” and “obnoxious,” with many citing the infamous incident where Eagles fans cheered as Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin lay injured on the field as a turning point in the rivalry.

Conversely, Eagles fans express their own frustrations with Cowboys supporters, often labeling them as arrogant and delusional.

One Eagles fan humorously remarked, “How you going to be America’s team when the eagle is the god-damned national bird”.

This rivalry is based in mutual disdain, but it will always be one of the best rivalries in football.