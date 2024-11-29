What to be thankful for during rough Cowboys 2024 season

The Dallas Cowboys won their fifth game of the year yesterday on Thanksgiving, even with that win against probably the worst team in football, the 2024 season has not gone the way many would have hoped for the Dallas Cowboys.

Through 12 games this season, we have already seen some of the very lowest of lows, yet I found a few things that we as Cowboys fans can be thankful for during this rough 2024 season.

DeMarvion Overshown

I mean how good has DeMarvin Overshown looked this season, after missing his entire rookie season in 2023 due to a torn ACL.

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown had a 23-yard pick-six, tipping Lock’s pass to himself and outrunning Devin Singletary to the end zone. Overshown also recovered Lock’s fumble that was forced by Eric Kendricks at the Giants 38.

Overshown has been a bright spot on a defense that has really struggled this season. They have looked better the last few games, but that came against two teams that they just dominated over the years.

The Giants yesterday who have two wins playing with Drew Lock, and against Washington, who probably peaked a bit early and are not starting to fall back to earth.

Rico Dowdle

Believe it or not, after the Cowboys stopped trying to use a running back by committee, guess what happened? Rico Dowdle has looked really good the two weeks.

He is not Derrick Henry, but for what they need from him, he has been above average.

Dowdle yesterday became the first Cowboys player with 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown since Tony Pollard in week 10 of the 22 season, and the first to just run for triple digits since Pollard did it over a year ago in week three against the Cardinals.

The fact that we have not seen a Cowboys running back rush for over 100 yards since week THREE of last season is unreal.

I actually had to look it up because I wanted to see if it was true that Pollard did not to it again after that Cardinals game.

Rico Dowdle is the first Cowboy RB to rush for 100+ yards in 26 games



First 100 yard rushing game of his career🙌 pic.twitter.com/1jekz6saSA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 29, 2024

Micah Parsons

After an ugly start to the year for the Cowboys’ best defensive player, he has really looked good, and, of course is someone that the Cowboys can be thankful for.

Last week, Micah Parsons became just the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 13 games with 2-plus sacks, putting him in some elite company. On Thursday, he again had more than one sack, recording 1.5 on Drew Lock.

Parsons has taken a lot heat this year because of what he said about Mike McCarthy, and he has pushed that away and really made the most of the last few weeks. He has shown up big time.

With a season not going the way that this team wanted it to go, I give them credit for battling, because I will be honest, I want them to get as high of a draft pick as possible.

I’ve definitely paid attention to Micah Parsons’ effort since he said he felt the Cowboys were a good team, & it has been outstanding!



His play & output has not been that of a loser in any manner. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 29, 2024

They could very well folded the last two weeks, but they have not and are still trying to rack up some wins.

They play the Bengals on Monday night football next week, so they might come back to earth. Joe Burrow is playing like an MVP, and if his team was not under .500 may hold the betting odds to win it.

CeeDee Lamb is someone we are clearly thankful to have, but man he has struggled with drops over the last few games. He had three alone yesterday against the Giants.

Let’s see how the rest of this year goes, but I see maybe one more win on the schedule and it is against the Panthers.