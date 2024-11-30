Cowboys 7 Round Mock Draft After Thanksgiving Win

A fresh 7-round mock draft after the Dallas Cowboys won against the New York Giants.

Some fans wanted to see the Cowboys tank the rest of the season, but it seems this team has other plans and could win a few more before the season ends.

Those extra wins will continue to move the Cowboys down in the draft. However, at this point, we will focus on where the team currently stands.

Following the win on Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys moved down in the draft to the 14th pick. This pick has produced good players in the past, and let’s hope the Cowboys can get good value.

There will be no trades for this mock draft, and we will use only the picks the Cowboys currently hold.

Round 1 Pick 14 Mason Graham DT (Michigan)

A University of Michigan defensive lineman is not the route many fans want the Cowboys to go with the history of drafting from the school.

One defensive lineman drafted by the Cowboys from this university did not pan out, but the second lineman is starting to turn the corner and has been great the last two games.

Maybe the third time is the charm.

Mason Graham stands at 6’3” and weighs 320 pounds. He is the number-one-rated defensive lineman in the draft and could be used by the Cowboy’s defense.

His draft profile shows traits needed to help this defense shore up deficiencies.

His relentless motor and exceptional agility make him nearly unblockable, allowing him to apply significant pressure on the offensive line consistently. With outstanding hand usage and a powerful lower body, he sheds blocks and anchors effectively in the interior.

His quick first step and explosive punch enable him to penetrate backfields easily. He is a versatile player capable of dominating both inside and outside on the defensive line while maintaining leverage at the point of attack.

His high motor and relentless pursuit mean he is always around the ball, making him a formidable asset as both a run-stopper and a pass-rusher.

He leverages his strength to deliver impactful plays in the hole. With a combination of power and refined technique, including a devastating spin move, he consistently disrupts plays as an edge rusher.

His strong wrestling background further enhances his leverage and balance, making him a formidable challenge in one-on-one matchups.

Sounds like a player who could be a matchup nightmare for opposing offenses. Adding him to an already impressive defense would create havoc in the trenches.

Round 2 Pick 45 Harold Perkins Jr. LB (LSU)

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker room is starting to look better, with DeMarvion Overshown slowly becoming a superstar. Outside of Overshown, the core is underwhelming.

Adding another uber-athletic linebacker next to Overshown is needed for the defense to take the next step.

Harold Perkins Jr. is a dynamic playmaker with impressive sideline-to-sideline range and burst. His ability to thrive as an edge rusher and an off-ball linebacker makes him a top prospect, underscored by his collegiate stats: 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks.

However, his size—6’1″ and 220 pounds—raises concerns about his effectiveness against larger opponents. His aggressiveness is a double-edged sword, occasionally leading to him being out of position. To maximize his potential, Perkins needs to add bulk and refine his run-stopping and pass-rushing skills.

In a hybrid role, he is projected as a versatile defensive asset in the NFL. With the right coaching, Perkins can become a standout defender, a game-changing force, and a likely first-round selection.

Round 3 Pick 76 Quinshon Judkins RB (Ohio State)

Rico Dowdle has done well since being given the reigns in the backfield, but an upgrade or a backfield mate would help this offense.

To help out Rico Dowdle, drafting Quinshon Judkins could open up another element of this offense not seen this season.

What would the Cowboys be getting in the Ohio State running back?

Quinshon Judkins looks like an immediate impact player for the NFL, with the potential to develop into a featured back. His vision, burst, and power make him an excellent fit for zone-based running schemes.

Although he may lack the top-end speed of some elite backs, he excels at gaining yards through contact and in tight spaces.

Judkins’ proven success in the SEC will attract the attention of NFL teams, and his transfer to Ohio State offers a chance to showcase his skills in a different system, potentially boosting his draft stock. If he continues to refine his receiving skills and pass protection, he could establish himself as a three-down back.

As the league values versatile running backs, Judkins stands out as a prospect who can contribute right away and has the potential to become a cornerstone player.

Round 5 Pick 151 Charles Grant OL (Williams & Mary)

The Dallas Cowboys gave up their fourth-round pick for Jonathan Mingo, who has not shown up for the Cowboys outside of a few catches.

So, Charles Grant from the small school Williams & Mary is the Cowboy’s pick in the fifth round. This player looks to move inside to guard in the NFL and could be a downgrade from Zack Martin, but could work into the lineup.

Standing at 6’4” and 300 lbs, he is the 21st offensive lineman in the draft. The move inside could help him reach his potential.

The player’s technical refinement and natural movement skills suggest he is versatile in various schemes, especially in zone-based running attacks, where his mobility stands out. However, concerns about his anchoring and frame indicate he will need time to develop.

Given his physical limitations and the smaller competition level, a developmental timeline is expected before he can vie for a starting position. His initial NFL impact will likely come in pass protection, thanks to his ability to mirror defenders effectively.

His value shines in outside zone concepts, where his mobility and technique can enhance performance. Projected as a late-round pick, he has potential as a swing tackle with a chance to become a starter in movement-based schemes after further development.

Round 5 Pick 170 Jamon Dumas-Johnson LB (Kentucky)

Adding some thump to the linebacker core next to two overly athletic backers would be a welcomed addition to the defense. Having a player that can play downhill would be beneficial to the defense.

Here is the draft profile on Jamon Dumas-Johnson:

Jamon Dumas-Johnson is projected as a high-floor prospect who can contribute immediately in the NFL. His size, instincts, and physicality make him a good fit for 3-4 defensive schemes or teams prioritizing strong inside linebackers.

Although he may lack the elite athleticism for a top-10 pick, his performance against top SEC competition and championship experience will attract pro scouts.

In the NFL, Dumas-Johnson is expected to shine as a run-stopper and short-area defender, quickly diagnosing plays and exploiting gaps. His blitzing skills add pass-rush potential that coordinators can use effectively.

To maximize his impact, he would benefit from playing alongside a more athletic, coverage-oriented linebacker.

Round 5 Pick 171 Dillon Gabriel QB (University of Oregon)

Given Dak Prescott’s injury history and the need for a top-end backup, Dillon Gabriel may be the man for the job. The Cowboys could also save some money by having a rookie backup.

Gabriel is poised to be a valuable backup quarterback who can step in as a starter in a timing-based, West Coast, or spread offense. His exceptional football intelligence, anticipation, and capability to perform in structured environments set him apart despite his physical frame and arm strength limitations.

His transfer to Oregon for the 2024 season is a strategic move that positions him to compete against top-tier talent in the Big Ten. A standout performance will elevate his draft stock, pushing him into early Day 3 consideration.

NFL teams will recognize the value of his experience in diverse systems and his ability to process information quickly.

Gabriel’s path to the NFL is clear: he needs to align with a team that capitalizes on his strengths while addressing physical limitations. With a high football IQ and a proven track record, he is a strong candidate for a reliable backup role and a potential spot starter.

Teams seeking a cerebral and system-oriented backup will find Gabriel an enticing prospect on the second draft day of the draft.

Round 5 Pick 172 Marcus Mbow OT (Purdue)

The offensive line will need some backup lineman who could push for a starting spot. Marcus Mbow could be the man to make the players in front of him on the depth chart.

Marcus Mbow is viewed as a potential starting right guard in the NFL. He is best suited for an inside zone blocking scheme. His versatility, anchor strength, and developing technique make him an appealing prospect for teams seeking to enhance their interior offensive line.

Despite concerns stemming from an injury setback in 2023, Mbow’s progress and experience at various positions support his transition to the NFL. His hand usage and ability to counter power rushes are solid, but he needs to refine his footwork and run-game consistency to maximize his potential.

Currently projected in the early third round, a strong return from injury could boost Mbow into day-two consideration. Teams valuing versatility and raw power will likely rank him high as a developmental interior lineman with starting potential.

This could be a player that is starting sooner rather than later if Zack Martin decides to retire.

Round 6 Pick 188 Theo Wease Jr WR (Missouri)

The Dallas Cowboys receiving core seems deep, but is there a true number two receiver on the roster?

Theo Wease Jr. could be the man for the job. At 6’2 “and 192 lbs, he brings good size to the position and can learn from CeeDee Lamb.

Wease is a promising Day 3 prospect with potential early NFL contributions. His reliable hands, savvy route-running, and deep-threat ability make him appealing to teams seeking depth in their receiving corps, especially in vertical passing offenses.

Wease could become a valuable WR3 or WR4 in the right system, with the chance to emerge as a consistent starter. His experience in competitive college football will aid his transition to the NFL.

While not a day-one starter, his SEC productivity and athleticism suggest he can find a role in the league. His development as a blocker and ability to gain functional strength will be crucial for his success at the professional level.

If Wease can add weight and functional strength, this could be a high-end draft pick and a solid number two receiver.

Round 6 Pick 213 Jordan Burch DE (University of Oregon)

The defensive line could use backups with high-end upside, and Jordan Burch could bring that in spades.

The defensive end is 6’6″ and weighs 295 lbs. His draft profile shows what he could add to the defensive line.

Burch has a prototypical NFL frame and impressive athletic traits, showing the potential to be a disruptive edge player. His closing speed is notable, but his bend and hand usage have not always matched his physical abilities.

He can effectively set a strong edge, stack, and shed against the run.

However, Burch’s production as a pass rusher has yet to meet expectations. He predominantly uses bull rushes and power moves and lacks diverse counters. While his first step is explosive, he struggles to flatten around the arc and finish plays.

Inconsistent pad level and leverage hinder his effectiveness in one-on-one situations.

Projected as a developmental edge defender, Burch’s immediate value lies in run-stopping. He has the potential to grow into an every-down role. The coaching staff should work on refining his pass-rush strategy and hand techniques.

If Burch can translate his athleticism into consistent production, he can potentially exceed his draft position.

This upside player could work out in the long run for the Cowboys.

Round 7 Pick 246 Josh Priebe OG (Michigan)

Josh Priebe is 6’5” tall and weighs 305 lbs, which is the definition of a developmental prospect.

This player is more than likely a practice squad stash but could develop into a good backup player for the Dallas Cowboys.

Josh Priebe will bring experience playing guard throughout his collegiate career, but lackluster athleticism will hinder his ability to see the field.

He projects as a practice squad player and could be a low-end backup with the potential for spot starts if needed.

The Dallas Cowboys could use this draft to fill holes and add backups to fortify positions. The front office could use a draft like this to improve position groups instantly.