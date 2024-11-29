It took over 365 days, but a Cowboys RB finally broke triple digits

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving last night. The Dallas Cowboys won their second straight football game against maybe the worst team in all of football last night.

Dallas beat the Giants 27-20, improving their record to 5-and-7 on the year. New York only has two wins on the season, so let’s all settle down now, the Bengals wait for this football team next Monday night, and they will humble anyone who actually thinks this team is decent.

Nonetheless, they won the football game, and for the first time in over a year, a Dallas Cowboys running back ran for over 100 yards.

From ESPN Research, Rico Dowdle is the 1st Cowboys player with 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown since Tony Pollard in Week 10 of the 2022 season vs the Packers. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 29, 2024

Rico Dowdle

Rico Dowdle yesterday became the first Cowboys player with 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown since Tony Pollard in week 10 of the 22 season, and the first to just run for triple digits since Pollard did it over a year ago in week three against the Cardinals.

It is pretty concerning that it took this long for Jerry Jones to get out of the way and allow the coaching staff to stop using a running back by committee.

Jerry tried to make the Zeke Elliott thing work because he wanted to show the world that not signing Derrick Henry and deciding to bring back Elliott would be a great move, well now he is averaging three carries a game.

“This team needs that,” McCarthy said of Dowdle’s rushing performance. “We need to run the football not only for our offense, but for our football team.”

“Rico is a young man that has worked incredibly hard.” “He’s fought through the injury challenges in the early part of his career, you’re just getting to see what we see every day.”

Draft A Back?

Dowdle currently has 134 carries on the year for 600 yards on the nose. Only one touchdown, but I could see Rico getting close to 800–900 yards to end the season, and with that I would bring him back next season if they could draft a running back in the 4th or 5th round.

They need to get a young player back in the draft. I, of course, would love a guy like Ollie Gordon from Oklahoma State, but don’t see him dropping them in the later rounds.

Ashton Jeanty from Boise State is the best running back in the draft, but I would not take him if I am Dallas, don’t do that again.

I really like Omarion Hampton from North Carolina. He has great power, and is built like a real NFL running back. He will be around in the later rounds, but is inconsistent behind the LOS.

We will see how the rest of the year plays out, but I see the Cowboys only winning one more game against the Panthers.

It is painful to see what Barkley and Henry do every single week knowing that they both were free agents this offseason, and Jerry Jones did not even make an attempt to sign either one of them.

Heck, Henry lives in Dallas during the offseason and trains there, yet Jones told us he couldn’t afford him, but went ahead and paid CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott all that money.

Dowdle should have another nice night on the ground when they play the Bengals on Monday next week, and just by the way this front office operates, they will probably bring him back no matter what.

I like what I am seeing from Rico, and hopefully he can keep it up, he is showing why he should be closer to 1,000 yards than he is, but they tried to make a running back by committee work for the first six weeks of the season.