Franchises in major league sports have been selling for huge profits in 2025. The recent $10 billion valuation of the Los Angeles Lakers, which will move into majority ownership under Mark Walter later this year, begs the question: Will Jerry Jones ever sell the Dallas Cowboys?

The Cowboys are in an elite class compared to all other professional sports franchises.

Before 2025, valuations for the franchise often floated around the $10 billion mark. Following the sale of the Lakers, the new number is truly anyone’s guess.

Jerry Jones owns the most popular team in the NFL in terms of fan base, while generating $1.2 billion in revenue.

This is despite failing to make the Super Bowl since their win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1996.

Purchased in February 1989 for $140 million from H.R. Bright, Jones’ investment in the Cowboys has been extremely lucrative. He’s sitting on a goldmine based on current valuations, increasing 100 times in value over the past 36 years.

Tons of resources have been poured into AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the Cowboys currently play their home games.

Innovation never stops, as evidenced by the recent decision to integrate cryptocurrency into fan engagement.

Fans may be getting a fully comprehensive experience cheering for their iconic franchise, especially in person.

However, the lack of meaningful playoff wins in the past three decades undoubtedly plays a role in applying pressure to Jones and the rest of his family in ownership and front office positions.

At 82 years old, the former oil tycoon doesn’t appear to be phased by the current state of professional sports franchises being sold at maximum value. Known as one of the more hands-on owners in the NFL, Jones seems to relish the power and spotlight.

Coming off an underwhelming 7-10 record during the 2024 season, resulting in missing the playoffs, expectations are high for a bounce-back in Dallas in 2025.

Dak Prescott’s injury likely played a big role in the Cowboys’ 4-6 record to close out their regular-season schedule.

Sports bettors and fans who are either bullish or bearish on the Dallas Cowboys can claim the latest Sleeper promo code to receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. Take advantage of this bonus offer before the Cowboys kick off Week 1 on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

It’s a new regime in Dallas following the replacement of former head coach Mike McCarthy with Brian Schottenheimer.

He’s been with the Cowboys in various roles since 2022, most recently as their OC in 2023 and 2024.

There is speculation that Schottenheimer’s appointment to the head coaching vacancy was based largely on Jones being able to dictate his preferences with minimal push back.

While this may seem cynical, there have been some interesting moves made this offseason.

Notable free agency signings include RB Javonte Williams, DT Solomon Thomas, and G Robert Jones.

Trading for big-arm QB Joe Milton from New England also gives the Cowboys quality depth and an exciting prospect with huge upside behind Prescott.

This is important considering the extensive injury history that has hampered Dallas’ current franchise quarterback.

Jones appears to hold no legitimate interest in selling the Dallas Cowboys at this time.

However, if valuations continue to rise across professional sports leagues, a sale could become a reality in the future.