Breakout Season: 5 Bold Reasons Tyler Guyton Will Shine

The Dallas Cowboys may be in store for a breakout season from offensive tackle Tyler Guyton in 2025.

After an uneven rookie campaign in 2024, Guyton is poised for a breakout year in 2025, thanks to a revamped offensive system led by offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley.

2024: Rookie Learning Curve

Guyton’s rookie season was a developmental year. Starting 11 games at left tackle, he allowed six sacks and committed 18 penalties, four of which were declined.

His PFF offensive grade was 49.4, run blocking grade was 51.3, and pass blocking grade was 60.2.

These grades reflected growing pains, especially in run blocking.

The Cowboys’ offensive line struggled overall, ranking 22nd in block win rate and allowing 38 sacks, among the bottom ten in the NFL.

Klayton Adams: Proven Offensive Line Developer

What gives the Cowboys hope is Klayton Adams’ track record of elevating offensive line performance.

Wherever Adams has coached, offensive lines have improved—often dramatically.

Arizona Cardinals (2023-2024) : As the offensive line coach, Adams helped a depleted Cardinals line finish top-12 in rushing efficiency, despite multiple injuries and a rotating cast of starters.

: As the offensive line coach, Adams helped a depleted Cardinals line finish top-12 in rushing efficiency, despite multiple injuries and a rotating cast of starters. Indianapolis Colts (2022) : Working as an assistant offensive line coach, Adams contributed to a unit that ranked in the top 10 in run-block win rate and helped Jonathan Taylor to a Pro Bowl season.

: Working as an assistant offensive line coach, Adams contributed to a unit that ranked in the top 10 in run-block win rate and helped Jonathan Taylor to a Pro Bowl season. Colorado & Arizona State (2018-2021) : Adams coached offensive lines that produced multiple All-Pac 12 selections and helped their teams rank in the top 3 in rushing offense within the conference.

: Adams coached offensive lines that produced multiple All-Pac 12 selections and helped their teams rank in the top 3 in rushing offense within the conference. Boise State (2017): His unit allowed the fewest sacks in the Mountain West Conference and anchored a top-25 rushing offense.

At every stop, Adams emphasized technique, aggression, and player empowerment—qualities that suit Tyler Guyton’s raw athletic profile.

Conor Riley’s Impact

New offensive line coach Conor Riley brings a developmental edge.

During his time at Kansas State, Riley’s lines consistently ranked among the best in the Big 12, allowing the fewest sacks in the conference in 2022 and 2023.

He specializes in refining footwork and improving balance, both key areas for Guyton’s growth.

2025 Projections for Tyler Guyton

With elite coaching support, Guyton is projected to breakout in 2025:

PFF Grade : Expected to rise to 78.0+, putting him in the top third of NFL tackles.

: Expected to rise to 78.0+, putting him in the top third of NFL tackles. Sacks Allowed : Projected to allow just 2–3 sacks all season.

: Projected to allow just 2–3 sacks all season. Penalties : Targeting fewer than three infractions.

: Targeting fewer than three infractions. Run-Block Grade: Projected to crack the top 15 among tackles.

Read the first two comments on @NickHarrisFWST post. It always amazes me when people are so far off from reality and truth. #Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton has obviously put in some work this offseason. It’s clear that he’s reshaped his body some from his collegiate and rookie days.… https://t.co/23rcl6N2qp — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) May 21, 2025

The Bigger Picture

Guyton’s breakout is critical to the Cowboys’ offensive success.

With improved protection and a stronger run game, Dallas is better positioned to support quarterback Dak Prescott and re-establish dominance in the NFC East.

Klayton Adams has consistently transformed offensive lines across college and pro football.

With Adams and Riley guiding him, Tyler Guyton isn’t just ready to improve—he’s ready to become one of the NFL’s breakout offensive linemen in 2025.