1 Florida Standout Who Could Elevate the Cowboys In 2025

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t just add depth at linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft—they added a potential defensive difference-maker in Florida linebacker Shemar James.

The former Florida Gators linebacker brings a versatile, high-motor skill set that fits perfectly within new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ scheme.

From his impressive SEC production to his explosive tape, Shemar James has the traits to become a rookie impact player for a Cowboys’ defense in need of fresh energy.

Florida Production That Catches the Eye

During his time at Florida, Shemar James proved himself as one of the SEC’s most athletic and instinctive linebackers.

Despite dealing with a meniscus injury that ended his junior year prematurely, James left Gainesville with a resume that includes:

165 total tackles

12 tackles for loss

5 sacks

3 pass breakups

2 forced fumbles

1 interception

What made his production special was its versatility. James didn’t just compile stats— he made splash plays all over the field.

Whether stuffing the run, blitzing off the edge, or dropping into coverage, he showcased the kind of three-down linebacker ability that translates to NFL success.

Shemar James (#6) Florida

2024 Stats: 64 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception pic.twitter.com/wOIbPqJpF4 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) February 11, 2025

James’ Elite Athletic Profile and Sideline-to-Sideline Speed

At 6’1”, 230 pounds with a 4.69-second 40-yard dash, James is built for today’s NFL. His speed pops on tape—especially in pursuit.

He consistently chased down ball carriers from the backside and disrupted plays with his closing burst. His lateral movement is smooth and controlled, allowing him to scrape across the formation and fill gaps with authority.

This athleticism is what sets James apart from many Day 2 and Day 3 linebackers. He doesn’t lumber or hesitate; he flies to the football and does so with control.

In a Cowboys’ linebacker room that lacked explosive range outside of Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown, James offers a much-needed jolt of speed and urgency.

James’ Scheme Fit in Matt Eberflus’ Defense

The Cowboys’ switch to Eberflus’ system places a premium on smart, fast, and physical linebackers who can play in space and react quickly.

James excels in all three areas. He thrived in Florida’s multiple-front system and was often asked to:

Play both WILL and MIKE linebacker

Line up in the slot against tight ends

Execute complex blitz packages

Read RPOs and zone-read concepts quickly

This makes his transition to Dallas more seamless. James projects as a WILL linebacker behind or alongside players like Marist Liufau and Kenneth Murray Jr., with the potential to earn more snaps as the season progresses.

Eberflus is known for developing linebackers—from Shaquille Leonard in Indianapolis to Roquan Smith in Chicago.

Shemar James fits that mold and could be the next in line to flourish under his tutelage.

Shemar James’ Tackling and Physicality

James brings an aggressive, technically sound tackling approach. He doesn’t just rely on speed, he squares up, wraps through the hips, and finishes with power.

On tape, he rarely gets dragged for extra yards. According to PFF.com, he posted a 68.4 run defense grade at Florida, showing his run-stopping ability.

His ability to stack and shed against interior linemen is a work in progress, but he uses leverage well and isn’t afraid of physical contact. In fact, some of his best games came against powerhouse SEC teams.

James’ Coverage Ability and Instincts

In today’s NFL, linebackers must cover running backs and tight ends across the field. This is where James’ background as a high school safety should have helped.

The coverage ability James showed at Florida was subpar. He did have two pass breakups and one interception, but pass catchers caught 73% of their passes when he was the defender.

This is an area James will have to improve if he wants to see legitimate time on the defense during the regular season.

Shemar James’ Projection with the Cowboys and 2025 Outlook

James may begin the year as a rotational linebacker, backing up Liufau or subbing in on running downs. He could emerge as a starter later in the season, but will be relegated back to the sideline upon DeMarvion Overshown’s return.

His ability to tackle and contribute on special teams will earn him playing time, and with a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in run defense and red zone efficiency, fresh legs will be welcomed.