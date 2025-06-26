Could Cowboys 2025 UDFA WR make 53-man roster?

A lot of focus has been put on guys like Jalen Tolbert and Johnathan Mingo. Even Parris Campbell and Ryan Flournoy have gotten some love, but how about a guy that the Cowboys signed as an undrafted free agent back in March after the draft?

With only being a month away from the Cowboys training camp, a guy that is buried on the depth chart has a chip on his shoulder and who knows, maybe he can make a case for the 53-man roster.

Traeshon Holden

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden signed an undrafted deal with the Cowboys for no guaranteed money and a team-low $3,000 signing bonus.

Holden, a four-star recruit out of high school, initially signed with Alabama and spent three seasons there before transferring to Oregon.

He played the first two years of college at Alabama, where he tallied 46 catches for 570 yards and seven touchdowns.

He arrived in Eugene in 2023 and became an immediate contributor in the passing game for former Duck quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.

Was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Conference in 2024. Holden performed well as run blocker in college.

Couple good throws from Will Grier: Stepping up in the pocket while pressured from his right and finding Kelvin Harmon and later rolling to his left finding Traeshon Holden on a crossing route. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 3, 2025

The Cowboys did not draft a receiver, but signed Holden and Texas Tech’s Josh Kelly after the draft.

We have to be honest here, he probably won’t make the team, but crazier things have happened.

Here is what you need to keep your eye on and why I think he has a chance to make the team.

While at Oregon, new Cowboys wide receivers coach Junior Adams was his co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach from 2022 to 2024.

If he does not preform well, then he clearly won’t make the roster, but There is a lot of upside to the 6-3, 220-pound explosive receiver who excels in route running, with reliable hands to go along with his body control.

There is a lot to like about this player, and we all know that it is CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, than either Jalen Tolbert or Jonathan Mingo.

Turpin is the Swiss army knife, while guys like Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy are still a mystery. Just be glad they added Pickens or this would be a nightmare.

Maybe Holden can be just as good as one of those guys and sneak into the final 53-man roster, he can’t be any worse than what they have on the backend and for only signing for $3,000 dollars, I would have a chip on my shoulder for sure!