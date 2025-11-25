The Dallas Cowboys came into week 12 needing a win against the Eagles to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. The first half of the game looked as though the Cowboys were trending towards a blowout loss.

After a few fiery halftime speeches, the Cowboys came out in the second half on a mission of dominance.

Winning the game on a last second field goal, kept the Cowboys’ slim playoff hopes alive.

In the win, six players graded out as some of the best on the team against the Eagles.

Here are the top three offensive and top three defensive players’ grades (20 or more snaps) from the game.

Top 3 Offensive Performers

1. George Pickens – 90.0 Overall Grade

George Pickens was nearly unstoppable in this rivalry game, leading all Dallas players with a dominant performance.

Pickens dominated by catching 9 out of 9 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown while averaging 16.2 yards per reception. The perfect catch percentage wasn’t the highlight, but the run-after-catch ability stole the show.

Pickens is rapidly becoming Dak Prescott’s favorite and most reliable target.

2. Tyler Smith – 81.3 Overall Grade

Tyler Smith continues his roller-coaster season with a dominant performance against the Eagles.

Smith not only dominated on the overall grade, but he had a top-tier 84.1 run-blocking grade, showing his dominance in the trenches. The Eagles front four is not an easy assignment, but Tyler Smith brought his lunch pale with him Sunday.

3. Dak Prescott – 74.8 Overall Grade

Dak Prescott came in at third on the list, and it definitely wasn’t from his first half performance.

Prescott struggled through most of the first half, and it could be seen on repeated red zone tries and repeated red zone failures. The second half was a different story for Prescott.

Prescott led the Cowboys on three separate drives of more than forty yards in the second half, including an acrobatic dive into the end zone to give Dak a rushing touchdown.

He ended the game 23/36 for 354 yards, one touchdown, and a 103.2 rating.

Top 3 Defensive Performers

1. Sam Williams – 94.2 Overall Grade

Sam Williams, after an entire season of letdowns, finally turned in a good game when the Cowboys’ needed it most.

He did not light up the stat sheet by any means, but he was able to stay in possession and not give up plays. He ended the game with one tackle and one quarterback hurry.

Williams doesn’t have to take over a game with the amount of firepower inside, he just has to stay consistent and play his part.

2. Quinnen Williams – 82.4 Overall Grade

The Cowboys newest defensive superstar was worth every penny and draft pick. The five-man front consisting of him, Kenny Clark, and Osa Odighizuwa is an offensive line’s worst nightmare.

Williams continues to put up impressive numbers and makes everyone around him a better football player.

Against the Eagles, he had eight total pressures, one quarterback hit, seven hurries, and one tackle.

3. Malik Hooker – 75.2 Overall Grade

Malik Hooker, much like Sam Williams, has been inconsistent.

Hooker, coming back from injury, made his presence known against the Eagles. He was able to achieve the third-highest grade of a player with twenty or more snaps.

Malik Hooker was able to get five total tackles, one stop, and receivers were targeted three times and made two receptions for 5.5 yards per reception.

I, for one, can live with those numbers from the safety position.

What These Grades Show

The Dallas Cowboys defense has put together two legit defensive games and have come out on top.

One of the games was against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders and the second was against possibly the best team in the NFL and the defense held firm.

The reinforcements for the defense have shown how important talent is, and how it can transform one of the worst units in the league into a formidable matchup for any team.