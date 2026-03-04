Don’t be surprised if these 3 Cowboys are cut this offseason

As we dig deeper into the offseason and closer to the start of free agency and the NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys will generate $66 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and guard Tyler Smith.

Now, with that said, they are on the hook for either a new deal with George Pickens or paying him the $28 million for the franchise tag if he plays on it, but I think they can and will make a few more moves to clear up some more space.

The way they would do that is by cutting a few more players, and I have three guys that, if cut, would not shock me one bit.

Take a look below.

Malik Hooker

The first player right off the jump that comes to mind that is taking up way too much space for not producing the money he is making is Malik Hooker.

I’m not saying Hooker is a bad player, but he was part of the problem with the secondary a year ago, and it was a major issue every single week, but thank goodness they cleaned house on the defensive staff.

The Cowboys could save $6.85 million in cap space by cutting Hooker this offseason. He is not under contract in 2027 and making this move just makes sense.

You can get the same type of production for a smaller rookie deal or even someone on the free agent market that would be willing to take maybe like $2 million.

Cowboys with the largest pre-June 1 cap savings (candidates for release or new contract): Kenny Clark ($21.5m)

Quinnen Williams ($16.75m)

Terence Steele ($8.75m)

Malik Hooker ($7m)

Logan Wilson ($6.5m) — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 4, 2026

Terence Steele

Another one, like Hooker that comes to mind is Terence Steele. By designating Steele as a post-June 1 cut, Dallas could save $14 million with a dead cap hit of $4.125 million.

I mean we all watched the same games over the last few years, right, Steele, since signing that contract extension, has been a huge issue on the offensive line.

Last year alone, coming back from his injury, surrendered six sacks and was guilty of seven penalties.

The offensive line this year is going to be hit or miss, probably like it was a year ago, but if you cut Steele, you probably can’t get any worse than he was, so it is worth doing that and spending the money you save elsewhere.

Solomon Thomas

Okay, I am going in a different direction than most probably would, but many people are talking about cutting Kenny Clark because that would save them a ton, but I think he needs to stay.

Thomas could very well stay with the team and be a solid part of the defense, I just don’t know how much they can get out of him as an every down player.

Don't forget Perrion Winfrey & Solomon Thomas still work here. They can both do the 2i, 3t, 4i, 5t stuff. — Voch Lombardi (@VochLombardi) February 21, 2026

You win on defense first by winning with the defensive line and if they added one or two more pieces to him and Quinnen Williams, I would love it.

The guy that I would cut on the defensive line to save a little bit of money is Solomon Thomas.

It wouldn’t be much, but Thomas has a cap hit of $3.2 million, but Dallas could save $2.4 million of that by releasing the veteran defensive tackle, and if they want to add some depth and bounce, Thomas I think it would be the better way to go than getting rid of Clark who is still a huge need in Dallas.

As I noted, do not be surprised if you see any of these guys cut over the next few months or even post-June 1.

These moves just make the most sense, but it will depend on how this front office approaches the free agent market and if they need to create more space, it sounds like Jerry Jones is actually going to do that this offseason.

He has talked like this before, but this is the most production he has done for the team before the summer since I can remember. Let’s hope it continues.