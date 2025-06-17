2nd-year LB has a golden opportunity in 2025

During the offseason, it can sometimes get hard to find things to write about, but when you look at the Dallas Cowboys depth chart, a keep finding my way to a player who has a real chance to pop in 2025.

After a promising rookie season where he recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 17 games, Marist Liufau has focused on enhancing his physicality to better meet the demands of the NFL.

Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 234 pounds, the Notre Dame product has been working diligently to add muscle mass, aiming to improve his strength and durability on the field.

Big Opportunity

After trading for Kenneth Murray and adding Jack Sanborn, the linebacker room seems to be somewhat okay after a odd year last season.

Liufau got starter’s reps in 2024, even wearing the coveted “green dot” on his helmet as the defense’s signal-caller, and looks like a natural fit in the heart of DC Matt Eberflus’ scheme.

New Dallas Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray promises defense will stop the run Murray has proven to be a fast study in new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ scheme. Murray said the defense is a good fit for him and he has even been targeted as the green dot to make the calls over… — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 30, 2025

His ability to diagnose plays quickly and finish in space gives Dallas a real threat to play a bit more coverage and trust any of the guys in the middle.

“I feel like from the players standpoint at least, running to the ball, there’s a lot more energy, emphasis on running to the ball and getting to the football as a defense and attacking the ball, emphasizing takeaways.” Liufau said.

This linebacker room is going to be a plug and play type of year. They have three decent players that they can trot out there and have trust that they will make the right play most of the time.

In the absence of Overshown due to injury, these are the three guys that Matt will have to depend on in 2025.

I haven’t even touched on Damone Clark yet. I think he is going to be the one that loses snaps at this position.

I am not trying to get ahead of myself, but health will play a factor in this as we know. The defense really does look like it is taking shape though, and if they do indeed get Trevon Diggs back for week one, a lot of pressure is going to be off these guys in the middle.

I still hope they add a guy like Stephon Gilmore to the backend just to give them some more depth, but I think in terms of a position that was weak a year ago, might be good enough as we enter the new season.