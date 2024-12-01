3 Cowboys players fighting for their future role in Dallas

After that Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants, Dallas sits at 5-7. It is an improvement after being just 3-7, but the Cowboys players must know the future of this season is grim; what really matters now is the 2025 season.

What does that mean for certain players? They must ace their “audition” to have a role on next year’s team.

We will likely see a new coaching staff, some external additions, and a highly-rated draft class coming into Dallas. Certain current players could be replaced with those factors in mind unless they play great the rest of the way.

So, let’s take a look at three of these Cowboys players that need strong finishes in 2024, in order to be a part of the 2025 squad.

Carl Lawson: Earning His Limited Role

When the Cowboys signed veteran Defensive End, Carl Lawson, in the summer of this year, it wasn’t looked at as anything more than a roster filler. The former Pro Bowler’s best days were behind him, and Dallas needed depth.

Lawson, 29, has certainly surpassed those limited expectations while serving in a limited role.

The former Bengal and Jet has quietly had a great season, and by the end of it, his numbers could look like they did back in his prime. 4.0 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss, and a staggering 13 quarterback hits certainly beats his original expectations.

Since week 5, Carl Lawson leads the NFC in QB hits with 13. Osa Odighizuwa is 2nd in the NFC during that time with 12. pic.twitter.com/kdflTqeJnv — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) November 29, 2024

He does have an issue in Dallas, however: his contract is only for one season. The Cowboys will get injured young guys back, like Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland, they will keep or add some veterans, and they may draft a pass rusher high.

Where does that leave Lawson? Right now, I’d guess somewhere else in the NFL. If he wants to keep his spot with the Cowboys, he’s going to have to force their hand with his performance.

Terence Steele: Potential 2025 Cap Casualty

We can’t deny it any longer: Terence Steele has not lived up to his 5-year, $82.5M extension he received in 2023. Between recovering from a torn ACL and working through existing performance problems, he just hasn’t played well.

Steele consistently underperforms against elite pass rushers, and will occasionally pick up a killer penalty.

Danielle Hunter generated 10 pressures & 2 sacks on 46 pass rushes against Dallas, with 9 of his pressures coming against RT Terence Steele.



Through Week 11, Hunter leads the NFL with 72 pressures, 15 more than the next closest player (Trey Hendrickson).#HOUvsDAL | #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/nO8HL9c97o — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 19, 2024

He has been able to hold his own in the running game, but you need way more than that from your $80M right tackle.

The issue for this former Texas Tech Red Raider is that the Cowboys may cut him in 2025 to free up some cap space. Right now, it’s estimated that they could save upwards of $10M with a post-June 1st cut of Steele, and they need that money.

He hasn’t given Dallas enough evidence that he’s worth that price tag, when you could instead free up that money and give the spot to a rookie, or existing veteran like Asim Richards.

These final few games will be critical for Steele’s future as one of the key offensive Cowboys players, because he may get replaced if his performance doesn’t improve.

Ezekiel Elliott: Aging Vet Needs Improvement

You don’t need me to tell you that the Ezekiel Elliott homecoming experiment hasn’t worked all that well.

Elliott, now in his age-29 season, was welcomed back to Dallas this offseason after a one-year adventure to the New England Patriots. There, he actually played a big role in the pass-blocking, and catching game, while also handling the goal-line carries.

Between those strengths in 2023, and the strong veteran presence I felt he could bring in 2024, I was a fan of bringing “Zeke” back.

The problem is those strengths haven’t held up that strong, and his veteran leadership isn’t exactly all there. Elliott was suspended by the team earlier in the year for missing three Friday meetings over a few weeks.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott did not travel to Atlanta because of disciplinary reasons and will be inactive Sunday, per ESPN’s @toddarcher. pic.twitter.com/MrlLylKjuY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2024

Heading into 2025, the Cowboys will likely revamp the running back room, and for Elliott to be a part of it he’s going to have to turn things around. He’s averaging a career-low 3.2 rushing yards per game, and he’ll be 30 by the time the 2025 campaign kicks off.

For Elliott to warrant another contract, he’ll need to show some life on the field and become the veteran he needs to be off the field.