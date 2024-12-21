Week 16 Rooting Guide: How the Cowboys keep their 0.1% chance at the playoffs alive

We are now in week 16 of the 2024 NFL season, and there have been some developments that nobody expected when the season kicked off in September.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are terrible, despite adding Rodgers’ BFF WR Davante Adams in a mid-season trade. Kirk Cousins has been benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. after the Falcons’ offense hasn’t taken flight like it should.

Hey, the San Francisco 49ers are just as terrible as the Dallas Cowboys with a matching 6-8 record after 15 weeks. In their defense, they have had about as many serious injuries as the Cowboys have, but the media doesn’t give Dallas the same grace.

The Cowboys still have a chance to fall forward into the playoffs, but it would take winning their final three games (vs TB, at PHI, vs WAS) plus a litany of other circumstances out of their control to get it done.

All they can do is control what they can control, and hope the rest falls into place. Here’s how they can keep their 0.1% chance at the playoffs alive.

New York Giants (2-12) over Atlanta Falcons (7-7)

The Atlanta Falcons will have a new quarterback under center despite still being in the hunt for the 7th and final playoff spot in the NFC. QB Kirk Cousins has been benched in favor of rookie 8th overall pick Michael Penix Jr.

New York has cycled through quarterbacks this season, and even released maligned QB Daniel Jones after not seeing improvement. They are on the hook for most of his contract, but are also in line for the first overall pick in the draft. A victory here doesn’t make sense for them, but crazier things have happened.

New York Jets (4-10) over Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are officially eliminated from playoff contention, but they can still play spoiler to teams like the Los Angeles Rams. They still have games left versus division rivals Buffalo and Miami, and they can spoil Buffalo’s seeding while eliminating Miami altogether.

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams lead the NFC West against all expectations. Los Angeles had a mass exodus of impact players, and were expected to be in a rebuilding season. Instead, they sit atop their division with a deep playoff run in their sights.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) over Washington Commanders (9-5)

Philadelphia already defeated the Commanders a few weeks ago. It was a one possession game in Philadelphia, but this time they play in Washington. Hurts and the offense are playing lights out, and look to extend their 10-game winning streak, the longest in the league.

The Washington Commanders currently hold the 7th and final Wildcard spot for the playoffs, and a loss to the Eagles would probably knock them out of that spot in favor of the Falcons or Cardinals. They cannot afford a loss, but the Cowboys need Philadelphia to win their 11th straight.

Carolina Panthers (3-11) over Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

Carolina has been playing better football as of late. Don’t let their 3-11 record fool you. They have played close games against Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Tampa Bay. Bryce Young is seeing the field better, and RB Chuba Hubbard has been a bell cow in the backfield.

The Cardinals, led by HC Jonathan Gannon, are two games back of the final Wildcard spot, but are also two games behind both division rivals, Seattle and Los Angeles. Kyler Murray and the offense have played better as of late, and that might spell trouble for the Cowboys.

Minnesota Vikings (12-2) over Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

Sam Darnold has been more than what anyone expected in Minnesota. Most thought he was just a veteran presence to help rookie QB J.J. McCarthy develop, but a season-ending injury forced Darnold into the starting role. He hasn’t looked back, and currently has his team tied with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC’s best record.

After a 4-5 start to the season, the Seahawks have won four of their last five, but are coming off of a bad loss in Green Bay where QB Geno Smith was injured. Seattle is chasing division leader Los Angeles, and cannot afford a loss, but that’s what the Cowboys need.

Miami Dolphins (6-8) over San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel and his team will travel to San Francisco to take on his mentor, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins were offseason Super Bowl favorites, but things haven’t gone as planned after losing QB Tua Tagovailoa for a few games with a concussion. Miami only has three healthy wide receivers, and one of them is a hobbled Tyreek Hill.

San Francisco is not eliminated from the playoffs, but their path there is just like the Cowboys: win their last three and hope for the best. Hopefully, Miami can bring enough firepower to stop Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ offense and put up points of their own.