Defensive line installment of my Cowboys All-Quarter century team brings back memories

Continuing my look back at the best Dallas Cowboys players of the past 25 years, we shift our focus to the defensive line: a position group long defined by relentless rotations, explosive pass rushers, and underappreciated interior disruptors.

This is Part III of my All-Quarter Century Team series, and if you missed the offensive skill positions or the offensive line, be sure to check those out.

One important note for this defensive line installment: Like previous entries, this list covers players from the 2000 season through the end of 2024.

That means beloved 1990s legends like Leon Lett and Chad Hennings, who made brief appearances into the early 2000s, are ineligible.

Similarly, current Cowboys are also excluded, so as much as fans may want to see players like Osa Odighizuwa or Micah Parsons here, they’ll have to wait their turn (though Parsons may end up on a linebacker or hybrid list down the road).

Also, due to how the Cowboys have frequently deployed deep rotations along the defensive line, (especially during the Rod Marinelli and Dan Quinn eras) I’m not limiting this to just four players.

While we’ll start with the traditional two defensive ends and two defensive tackles, depth matters here.

This group includes edge setters, pass rushers, interior monsters, and role players who made a lasting impact.

Remember, this is my personal list. Someone else you think should be included? Let me know in the comments!

Defensive Ends

DeMarcus Ware (2005-2013)

Arguably the most dominant pass rusher in Cowboys history, DeMarcus Ware was a 1st round pick who lived up to every expectation.

With 117 sacks in Dallas, multiple Pro Bowls, and All-Pro nods, he terrorized quarterbacks off the edge with elite bend and strength.

Ware was the face of the defense for nearly a decade.

Greg Ellis (1998-2008)

Though his career started before the 2000 cutoff, Greg Ellis played the bulk of it in the new millennium.

He had double-digit sacks in 2007, earned a Pro Bowl selection, and adapted smoothly from 4-3 end to 3-4 outside linebacker when the scheme changed, displaying versatility and leadership throughout.

Most fans remember him for his play on the field, but true Cowboys fans remember he was the player the Cowboys chose over future Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Anthony Spencer (2007-2014)

Spencer often played in Ware’s shadow, but he was a complete player.

In 2012, he broke out with 11 sacks and was a force against the run.

Injuries cut his prime short, but his impact was undeniable.

DeMarcus Lawrence (2014-2024)

DeMarcus “Tank” Lawrence was as much a tone-setter in the locker room as he was on the field.

He had two Pro Bowl seasons and was elite against the run, with flashes of dominant pass rushing ability.

Yes, his post-exit comments about the franchise raised eyebrows, but his on-field résumé earns him a spot.

Defensive Tackles

Jay Ratliff (2005-2013)

Undersized but disruptive, Jay Ratliff made four Pro Bowls and was a key cog in the 3-4 scheme under Wade Phillips.

He was a nightmare for centers and guards, regularly collapsing the pocket from the nose tackle spot.

La’Roi Glover (2002-2005)

Though his stint was brief, La’Roi Glover was incredibly productive.

He made four straight Pro Bowls in Dallas and brought a veteran presence to a transitioning defense in the early 2000s.

His interior pass rush was rare and invaluable.

Jason Hatcher (2006-2013)

Jason Hatcher bloomed late, but his 2013 season was dominant. 11 sacks from the interior is no small feat.

His strength and quickness made him a matchup problem, and he was a leader on and off the field.

Up Next: Linebackers