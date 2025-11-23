In the biggest game of the Dallas Cowboys season, it went exactly the way that all of us fans figured it would until the second half.

After the first drive of the game, I thought this one would be a wrap pretty early, but what happened in the second half, I did not see coming, quite frankly, I don’t think anyone did!

The Dallas Cowboys tied the franchise record for their biggest comeback, down 21 points.

After a crazy second half, they were able to win the biggest game of the year, 24-21.

This was a game that the Cowboys had to win to stay alive in the playoffs, and honestly, it felt like CeeDee Lamb was going to cost the Cowboys just like his drops did in the first game!

All of this craziness you can check out below. It was a wild one!

EARLY TROUBLE

Jalen Hurts connected with A. J Brown for a 16-yard touchdown to take the early 7-0 lead, then it was about how Dak Prescott and the offense would respond to maybe the best defense in football as of late, and well, it was not good.

After two punts by the Cowboys offense, the defense forced a punt, and guess what happened? A roughing the punter penalty, that was actually blocked, but when do the Cowboys ever get a call to go their way?

Remarkable to see this much of an NFL team as unready for the moment as the Cowboys are today. Typically, maybe it's 1-3 guys. Everybody sharing in it today. — Dave Helman (@davehelman_) November 23, 2025

The Eagles would use that to their advantage and go up 14-0 in the first quater.

The Cowboys have been outscored now this season in the first quater 85-39, some pretty gross stuff there.

Cowboys Find New Ways to Mess Things Up

After the offense finally moved the ball inside the 30-yard line, guess what happened again? The Cowboys could not get out of their own way.

They line KaVontae Turpin under center, and he proceeds to trip over his own feet, hit a player’s leg and fumbles the football.

After that turnover, the Eagles did what every offense does against the Cowboys defense, looking like the best in football and scored again to go up 21-0.

Dak Prescott proceeded to throw an interception on a forced ball to CeeDee Lamb after Tyler Guyton had a false start at the one-yard line.

When it rains, it pours for this team, and they just find new ways to do this every week against good teams, every single year.

Dallas did have a really good drive to end the half to get on the board and make it 21-7 going into the half, and I will tell you I had no idea the second half would play out the way that it did.

Second Half Miracle

Let me first start by saying the defense deserves some flowers for the way they performed in the second half. I can’t say it enough, and Dak Prescott showed up time and time again when he needed to!

The defense was able to keep the Cowboys in the game from the start of the third quarter.

This Eagles defense the last two games had given up a total of 16 points to the Packers and the Lions, so this was maybe the best defense the Cowboys have played all year, yet they scored 21 unanswered to tie the game.

Dak found Brevyn Spann-Ford to make it 21-14, and then Goerge Pickens made a sensational catch to set up the Cowboys for a Dak Prescott rushing touchdown to tie the game at 21. Could the defense make one more stop?

After forcing a fumble on a kick return late in the game, a MASSIVE drop by CeeDee Lamb and a failed 4th and goal on the next play, I thought that would be the game, but the game just kept on giving.

The fact that CeeDee Lamb had the audacity to complain about where Dak through this pass after he DROPPED IT is shameful… pic.twitter.com/6PdhotOEGH — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 24, 2025

The Eagles had to punt after a huge sack from Osa Odighizuwa, giving the ball back to Dallas, and Dak Prescott delivered with the game on the line in the fourth quarter.

After connecting with George Pickens on 2nd and 10 with under a minute to play, for 24 yards, it lined up the best in the game for the game winner.

Brandon Aubury ended a crazy game 24-21.

One last thing, sign Pickens tomorrow!!