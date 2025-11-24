Well, tell me if you have heard this one before, Jerry will probably wait way too long to sign a really good player and only see his value get higher and higher!

I am still trying to catch my breath after the thrilling second half we got to watch the Cowboys play yesterday.

They tied the biggest comeback in team history down 21 points to the Eagles, scoring 24 unanswered to win the game 24-21, and George Pickens was a huge reason why.

Pay The Man!

If you watched the game yesterday, Pickens was one of the main reasons, outside the defense, that this team won the game.

I will give credit to Jerry for making the trade as we all knew that this offense needed another guy next to CeeDee Lamb, who had some bad drops yesterday, including one in the end zone that nearly costed them the game.

Pickens finished yesterday with nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.

His best year as a pro was in 2023 when he caught 63 balls for 1140 yards and five touchdowns.

He, after 10 games, has a total of 67 catches for 1054 yards and seven touchdowns. With six games left, GP is on pace to blow those career highs out of the water.

He only needs 86 yards to pass his best year in terms of total yards.

I read yesterday that they could use the franchise tag on Pickens, and if they do so it would cost them about $28 million, so they would have to make space for even that.

I am not sure how Jerry can get this done, but you need to start talking to the man like now, and get ahead of this. They reported that no talks have even started, which is insane.

If the Dallas defense can play the way they did in the second half going forward, and maybe into 2026 with Pickens still on the team, I like this a lot.

I understand that everyone thought he would cause nothing but problems when he got here, because that is what he did as a member of the Steelers, but he missed the team bus last week in Vegas and that is the worst thing that he has gotten into since being a Dallas Cowboy.

Maybe I am just hyped over the win yesterday because he was a huge part of it, but he has been balling all year and, honestly, right now I trust him with the game on the line. I need to have the catch over Lamb as it sits right now.

At the end of the day, I am sure Jerry will take his sweet time, but man, you cannot let Pickens even hear from other teams.

My honest guess is that he will use the tag on him after making enough room, but that will probably just make him upset with the way he has played this year.

I would have to look into what they can do to clear enough room for him to get the money that he has earned, but I want to be able to get a Pickens jersey to go along with my Lamb and Dak one.