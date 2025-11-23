There is no denying the fantasy football season is nearing its peak: the playoffs are approaching, the standings are solidifying, and the top players of the year have emerged.

Still, these last few games before the postseason mean everything to those trying to improve their position or sneak into the playoff picture itself.

The Dallas Cowboys roster has proven particularly helpful in this regard, as their plethora of fantasy-relevant options has carried teams through this season with big point totals; hell, even the kicker has been a fantasy weapon.

Here, we’ll rank Dallas’s fantasy plays this week as they rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles, so you can see who should be in-and-out of your lineup today.

1. CeeDee Lamb: Elite WR1 Holds The Top Spot Against Eagles

It is hard to deny CeeDee Lamb the top spot in the Cowboys’ fantasy football rankings at this point.

The All-Pro and top fantasy draft pick has been as consistent as can be this season, despite an injury earlier in the campaign and the entrance of another top receiver. This trend should continue against Philadelphia.

While the Eagles are ranked 13th against wide receivers in fantasy, Lamb, despite some critical drops, had 18 points in PPR leagues against them in Week 1.

CeeDee speaks on having FOUR DROPS against the Eagles: "That’s terrible. I can’t point the finger at anybody else. I take full accountability. … As a player, I pray for moments like that. … I need to catch the damn ball.” Respect 💯 pic.twitter.com/Z7DedOGCjl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2025

Not only has he shown the ability to eat against the Eagles’ defense before, but he has extra motivation to right the wrongs of his first Philly trip in 2025. Expect at least 15 fantasy points from Lamb in PPR leagues today.

2. Javonte Williams: High-End RB Benefits From Matchup In Week 12

If there is an area where the Eagles’ defense doesn’t excel from a fantasy perspective, it is against running backs. They rank 20th in scoring against the position this season.

For Javonte Williams, this should mean a good day that sees him get in the end zone for the first time since Week 8.

The high-end fantasy RB has proven doubters wrong this season, averaging 16.6 points in PPR leagues, and having 20+ point potential most weeks.

He has produced consistently this year, but things have slipped somewhat in recent weeks; that is going to turn back around at some point, so why not in a huge game like this? I see Williams getting back to his early-season fantasy form against Philly.

3. George Pickens: Redemption Against Eagles In Store For Budding Star

Before George Pickens’ fantasy value exploded this season, he struggled to produce against the Eagles in their Week 1 matchup.

George Pickens 17 game pace… 141 targets

99 receptions

1,544 receiving yards

12 touchdowns The Cowboys really got him for a 3rd and 5th round pick 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OL6Gi6Qqht — Underdog (@Underdog) November 18, 2025

In fact, the former Steeler has not had a worse game this entire year than his opening performance against Philadelphia. He scored six points in PPR leagues that week and has not had a game below 12 since then.

If you don’t think he wants to redeem himself from that game this week, you just don’t know Pickens’ attitude and competitiveness.

The consistency he has shown will come through again today, and his explosive potential keeps him in every Pickens owners’ fantasy lineup in Week 12.

4. Dak Prescott: NFC East Dominance Could Continue For Top QB Option

Dallas’s veteran quarterback has a good shot at history today, as he needs just 160 passing yards to become the team’s all-time leader in that category. For fantasy owners, I would expect that and then some.

Dak Prescott has emerged as a top fantasy quarterback in the 2025 season, averaging nearly 20 points and putting up a near-season-best last week.

He’s surpassed 200 passing yards in all but two games this season, and his dominance over the NFC East adds even more reason to keep him in your lineup against the Eagles today.

Philly does rank 11th against fantasy quarterbacks, so it may not be a walk in the park, but he has shown the ability to put up points against them in the past. I see that continuing in this Week 12 matchup between two bitter rivals.