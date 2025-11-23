Some Saturday news popped up yesterday afternoon: the Dallas Cowboys made a move that I at least thought would happen this offseason, not after only 10 games with the team.

Cowboys cornerback, Kaiir Elam was released by Dallas in a surprising move yesterday.

Dallas made the trade for the former first round pick in the offseason with the Bills. Some folks thought he would play a major part on the defense, while others, like myself, from the jump thought it was a waste of a trade, just like it was when Jerry Jones made the move for Payton Turner.

Draft Picks, Gone

The Bills dealt the 2022 No. 23 overall pick, along with a 2025 sixth-round pick, to the Cowboys on March 12 in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round and 2026 seventh-round selection, which concluded Elam’s three-year run in Buffalo.

With that said, the Cowboys are now out Elam, and a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Kaiir Elam was acquired via trade this offseason and had a great training camp, and was a starter in Week 1.. Schotty isn’t kidding around re: competition — to the point he’s convincing the #Cowboys front office to move on from trades and top picks (Mazi). i see, i see. https://t.co/WfBdYmJx9u — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2025

The Cowboys secondary this year has been a train wreck, and Elam was a big reason why early in the season.

Back in September, after the first two weeks of the season, Elam was on pace to set off the chart records. He gave up the most yards (232) after the first two weeks of the season.

In the 10 games Elam was with the Cowboys, he started seven. The Cowboys still currently have the 30th-ranked pass defense. Elam’s final stats with Dallas was 25 completions, 372 yards surrendered and three touchdowns.

The worst stat of all, though, is that opposing quarterbacks managed to have a 105.0 passer rating when throwing in his direction. Pro Football Focus rated him 61st out of 108 cornerbacks.

Going forward, with Trevon Diggs still out, the Dallas cornerbacks will have DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel Jr. who is a guy that I think all of us are looking forward to seeing get more snaps.

He played his first game last Monday after recovering from his ACL tare, and if not for that he would have been a first round pick. This is a guy that the Cowboys might hit a home run with.

The next few games are going to test this secondary room, starting with the Eagles this afternoon, followed by the Chiefs next week and then the Lions. The season very well could be over after these next few weeks, or the Dallas Cowboys could shock a lot of folks, and if they get some help, could make a run at the last wild card spot.