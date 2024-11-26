Believe it or not, 4-game stretch could get Cowboys back in the playoff race

Before you roll your eyes and keep scrolling, just hear me out. The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of their first win in six tries, and improved their record to 4-7 to remain in 3rd place in the NFC East.

Philadelphia leads the division with a 9-2 record, and they have been playing good football over the last month. With that being said, we can pretty much eliminate the possibility of a division title barring a second consecutive late-season collapse by Nick Sirianni’s group.

Depending on other teams to lose is not a good strategy. You can only control the teams that are placed in front of you on the field, and the Cowboys have some favorable matchups over the next four weeks.

It’s not likely, but what if they go on a run? The defense is playing better and is returning key players to the lineup. The offensive line, despite injuries, seems to be working better together, and it has led to better results running the football. QB Cooper Rush looks more comfortable in the pocket after a couple of starts under his belt, and the special teams unit seems to make plays when they are needed the most.

It may not be likely, but it’s also not impossible. The four teams coming up on their schedule have a combined record of (14-30) and (5-15) over the past five weeks. Let’s take a look at the games coming up in the next month, and how the Cowboys could draw plus matchups in each game.

vs New York Giants (2-9)

Last 5: (0-5)

Next: at DAL (4-7)

Of the upcoming games, the Thanksgiving matchup against QB Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants is the most likely victory for the Dallas Cowboys. Even though they have yet to win a home game this season, the Cowboys are early favorites at AT&T Stadium, opening with a line of (-3.5).

The Giants are in a state of disarray, and are reeling off six straight losses, including a home blowout at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 30-7. New York was completely outmatched, and looked incapable of fielding a competitive team.

DeVito might be in a better rhythm in his second start, so the Cowboys can’t fall asleep at the wheel, and they definitely cannot play with their food. Even without Dak Prescott, the offense should be able to move the ball relatively easily.

The Cowboys’ pure talent level is heads above New York, and that should be enough to improve to 5-7 on the season, and one step closer to a winning record.

vs Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

Last 5: (2-3)

Next: vs PIT (8-3), at DAL (4-7)

The Cincinnati Bengals were offseason Super Bowl darlings, but their season has gone by the wayside just like the Cowboys. Before visiting Dallas, the Bengals will have a home showdown with division rival Pittsburgh, and it will be a must-win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Cincinnati is ranked #1 in the NFL in passing yards per game, mostly because of the elite connection between QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase. However, they nearly match the Cowboys in rushing futility, ranking 27th in the league at just 91.0 yards per game.

This plays directly into the Cowboys’ defensive strength: rushing the passer with EDGE Micah Parsons and LB DeMarvion Overshown, and playing coverage with All-Pro cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Defensively, the Bengals rank in the bottom third of the league in most categories, including ranking 28th in points allowed at 26.9 points per game. The Dallas offense is far from explosive, but they just showed us versus Washington that if the defense keeps it close, the offense and special teams can make some timely plays.

The Bengals are sort of the Cowboys’ doppelgänger in the AFC, with many of the same issues such as penalties, injuries, and bad coaching at times. It won’t be an easy win, but we have already seen Cooper Rush do enough to win a game versus Cincinnati in place of Prescott.

at Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Last 5: (2-3)

Next: vs TB, at PHI, vs DAL

The Carolina Panthers have a 3-8 overall record this season, but two of those wins have come over the past five games. Don’t let their record fool you. QB Bryce Young has been playing better, and the Panthers have won two games over the Giants and Saints in their past five games.

You might scoff at those opponents, but what if I told you that Carolina took the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire this past Sunday? Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs escaped Carolina with a narrow 30-27 victory.

Still, the Panthers rank 31st in total offense and 30th in total defense in 2024. Dallas has played better on the road this season, and the talent level of the Cowboys should be enough to stifle the Panthers and win their fourth straight game before a big matchup with Tampa Bay.

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

Last 5: (1-4)

Next: at CAR, vs LV, at LAC, at DAL

Tampa Bay was flying high with a 4-2 record after a thorough 51-27 defeat of the division rival New Orleans Saints. After that, the wheels fell off. Four consecutive losses doomed them, and they are trying to get back on track with a 30-7 victory over the Giants this past Sunday.

The Buccaneers are a dangerous team to face because they have talent all over the field. Sometimes, it just doesn’t come together all at once, but when it does, watch out.

Tampa Bay is the only team in the NFL that can brag about defeating the Detroit Lions (10-1). Baker Mayfield and the Bucs went into Detroit and left with a 20-16 victory, and it remains Detroit’s only loss.

The matchup in Dallas will be on Sunday Night Football in prime time, and all eyes will be on the two NFC teams who will likely be fighting to make it into the playoffs as a wild card.

Tampa Bay ranks in the top 10 of most offensive categories, including 4th in points scored per game (28.1), 10th in rushing yards per game (128.1), and 7th in passing yards per game (241.5). The Cowboys defense will have its work cut out, but teams have put out the blueprint on how to slow Baker Mayfield and his slew of weapons.

Can It Happen?

Well, anything can happen. Is it likely to happen is probably the more accurate question, and the answer is likely no. Dallas has managed to win just four games all season, and have lost a few of those in blowout fashion.

Key players are returning from injury, but the team is too sloppy in other important areas (penalties, execution) to suddenly expect a four-game win streak to catapult them into the playoff picture with an 8-7 record. Still, it’s not impossible, and I will remain an optimistic fan.