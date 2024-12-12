Cowboys should start evaluating this player starting at Carolina

Well, it is time to try and move on from the heartbreak of Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game the Dallas Cowboys had every chance to win, and not only did they find a new way to lose, they lost one of the best rising stars on their defense.

Not only did the Cowboys lose any chance, some fans thought they had to make the playoffs, they lost DeMarvion Overshown with a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee.

He was one of the best young players not only on the Cowboys, but the entire NFL. He was exciting to watch this season with a struggling defense, now he likely won’t play again until 2026.

With that out of the way and the hopes of the playoffs now fully off of some random fans’ shoulders, let’s get into the next game on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

A team that has been playing well as of late, and why I think it is time to see one certain player for the rest of the season.

GAME INFO:

Date: Sunday, December 15th | Time: Noon

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FOX | Stream: NFL+ & FuboTV

ODDS:

Moneyline (ML): Cowboys +114 (bet $100 to win $114) | Panthers -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys +2.5 (-105) | Panthers -2.5 (-105)

Over/Under (O/U): 43 (O: -110 | U: -110).

Time For Trey Lance?

Look everyone, let’s be honest about this, what is the point in continuing to start Cooper Rush.

You know what he is; a career backup. He has already hit his ceiling, we saw that last night. When Rico Dowdle was not running down the Bengals throats, Rush could not complete a pass.

You know just as well as I do, this team is going to need trade capital if they want to improve next season. They may not have Zack Martin or Overshown, if they don’t hit on the draft, they are going to be in this spot next season.

It is hard to move on after the game Monday night, but this how things go. As much as I want to look forward to the draft, this team was in the game because of the defense, and honestly, I thought they were going to pull it off.

Jerry Jones doesn't believe it's time to go to Trey Lance at quarterback. He said on @1053thefan that Cooper Rush gives the Cowboys the best chance to win. "Wins are important for us. Very important for us. This is a young team." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 10, 2024

If the offense could have produced a little of anything, Dallas wins this game easily. They scored 20 points against a Bengals defense that is giving up 34 points a game.

We know what Cooper Rush is, it is time to see what they have in Lance and with this team stuck with the contract of Dak Prescott, they are going to have to see if they can even get a pick back for the awful trade they made for Trey.

Betting Facts

For the first time since 2022, the Panthers are favored over the Cowboys, and to be fair, they have looked a lot better over the last month or so.

They should have beaten the Eagles last week, but a wide open dropped pass is the reason they did not get the win late.

The Cowboys have covered only 5 of the last 18. The Panthers are working on a 5-0 spread run overall and 4-0 at home, but have lost seven of the last eight games against the NFC East.

Mike McCarthy said DeMarvion Overshown has a “long road of rehab in front of him,” and said it is possible the linebacker could miss next season because of the timing of the injury in December. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 10, 2024

That bolds well for Dallas if you want to see them win a pointless game. Even more so now, I honestly hope they lose this game.

They are completely out of the playoffs now, so what good is a win against the Panthers going to do in the middle of December? All it will do is make their draft spot worse.

This team has a legit shot to get inside the top-10 by the end of the season, and we will all be happy about that come April.