Cowboys fans now find themselves stuck in a sticky situation

The Dallas Cowboys found a way to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday in thrilling fashion.

A game in which it looked like at the end the Cowboys were going to lose in grand fashion like they always do, allowing a 80 yard touchdown score with 30-seconds left in the football game until a missed extra point sealed the win for the Cowboys, making them 4-and-7 on the season.

Yet, fans are stuck between a rooting interest and a looking ahead to the 2025 NFL draft.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan that he didn’t have any mixed emotions while watching the Cowboys’ wild win yesterday at Washington.



“Absolutely not. We’ve been very up front that we want to win football games right now. … The most important thing right now is to… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 25, 2024

What Do You Want?

Be honest with me here, did you enjoy the Dallas Cowboys winning that football game yesterday, or did you hate it?

I will give you my honest thoughts here. I like seeing players such as Josh Butler make a name for himself like he did yesterday and have a career game. That might continue and give him a shot at being a starter on the 2025 team.

I like guys such as Jalen Brooks and others get targets and have a chance to make an impact, and I understand you can’t just “tank,” in this league, but what are the benefits of winning a game like yesterday?

You worsen your draft spot and are still 4-and-7. I want this team to either be playing meaningful football in January or be drafting inside the top five. Heck I will even take inside the top 10, but yesterday did them no good.

The Commanders were 10.5-point favorites against the Cowboys on Sunday and lost 34-26 straight up pic.twitter.com/aNsbZmqkhk — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) November 25, 2024

It was a fun fourth quarter. I will give them that, but if this team had maybe one more win, it would have been worth winning.

Instead of writing this, the Cowboys were 5-and-6 and not 4-and-7, then we could have a better outlook after this pointless victory that did more harm than good.

Looking Ahead

In a short week, the Dallas Cowboys play probably the worst team in all of football on Thanksgiving; the New York Giants.

That is going to be another win, and what then? You move to 5-and-7 with no chance of making the playoffs, but stand with pick 12?

Please tell me what good that does. We know where this team is headed, and they need a top playmaker in this year’s draft to give them a chance.

The one thing I am worried about is that Jerry Jones will bring Mike McCarthy back because of all the injuries that this team has had, giving him a pass. He has no deal in place, and Jerry knows he will do what he says.

Besides, what’s the better option? Finding an assistant coach and hoping he turns into Sean McVay and not Ben McAdoo?

A retread like Doug Pederson? Deion Sanders is a fun idea, but not every college coach makes it on the NFL level.

I would rather have them take that chance, anyone but Sanders. I would love to take a chance on an assistant coach and see what happens. It can’t be any worse than what big Mike has given the fans over the last four years.

"Even though they are indeed a tomato can, I'm giving them an A."



— @Chris_Broussard grades the Cowboys win over Washington pic.twitter.com/nTvPQBjhLr — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 25, 2024

Dallas plays the Giants this week, and then an offensive powerhouse in the Bengals even though their record doesn’t show it.

The Panthers, who are playing better, then the Buccaneers, Eagles and Commanders again.

I see a win this week and maybe a win over the Panthers. They will not get a dub against anyone else which will put them right outside the top 10 in the draft order.

I was not a fan of this win on Sunday, thinking long term about this team. What did this win do? Nothing.

Let me know how you feel, one way or the other.